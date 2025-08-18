Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Newly released video shows Southwest pilot admitting to drinking 'three beers' before failed sobriety test

Flight 3772 from Georgia to Chicago was delayed four hours after pilot's arrest

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Brooke Curto Fox News
Newly-released footage shows former Southwest Airlines pilot David Allsop failing a sobriety test shortly before the flight's scheduled takeoff in January. (Source: Savannah Airport Police)

Authorities have released footage of a Southwest Airlines pilot failing a sobriety test shortly before takeoff in January.

David Allsop, 52, of New Hampshire was taken into custody at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 7, per the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Police bodycam video shows officers questioning Allsop after receiving reports that the pilot might have been under the influence just before Southwest Flight 3772 was about to leave Georgia for Chicago.

The pilot admitted that he drank "a few beers" 10 hours before the flight, to which the officer asked him to clarify.

Allsop looking at officer in plane

Authorities released video showing a Southwest Airlines pilot questioned by police in January. (Savannah Airport Police)

Officers noted the smell of alcohol and requested that Allsop take a field sobriety test. Although the pilot initially claimed there was "no need." 

"A few beers," Allsop repeated.

"Define a few beers?" the officer asked again.

"Like three," the pilot said. "Light beer, Miller Lite."

Allsop ultimately complied, and video footage shows him attempting to walk a straight line, though authorities determined he was still intoxicated.

David Allsop

David Allsop was arrested in January in relation to the Flight 3772 incident. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

Allsop was arrested, and the flight was delayed for four hours and left at 11 a.m. Passengers were rebooked or accommodated on other flights, Southwest Airlines said.

In January, Southwest told Fox News Digital that Allsop was "removed from duty." 

"Customers were accommodated on other flights, and we apologize for the disruption to their travel plans," a spokesperson said at the time. "There's nothing more important to Southwest than the safety of our employees and customers."

Allsop talking to police outside of plane

The pilot told officers he consumed "a few beers" about 10 hours before reporting for duty. (Savannah Airport Police)

The Federal Aviation Administration strictly prohibits pilots from consuming alcohol within eight hours of a flight. They are also not allowed to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.04% or higher. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest on Monday for comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.
