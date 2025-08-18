Newly released video shows Southwest pilot admitting to drinking 'three beers' before failed sobriety test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have released footage of a Southwest Airlines pilot failing a sobriety test shortly before takeoff in January.

David Allsop, 52, of New Hampshire was taken into custody at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 7, per the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Police bodycam video shows officers questioning Allsop after receiving reports that the pilot might have been under the influence just before Southwest Flight 3772 was about to leave Georgia for Chicago.

The pilot admitted that he drank "a few beers" 10 hours before the flight, to which the officer asked him to clarify.

PASSENGERS REMOVED FROM PLANE, ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED VODKA-INDUCED DRUNK AND DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR

Officers noted the smell of alcohol and requested that Allsop take a field sobriety test. Although the pilot initially claimed there was "no need."

"A few beers," Allsop repeated.

"Define a few beers?" the officer asked again.

"Like three," the pilot said. "Light beer, Miller Lite."

Allsop ultimately complied, and video footage shows him attempting to walk a straight line, though authorities determined he was still intoxicated.

TERRIFIED PASSENGERS 'FLEW OUT OF THEIR SEATS' DURING DRAMATIC SOUTHWEST NOSEDIVE TO AVOID MID-AIR CRASH

Allsop was arrested, and the flight was delayed for four hours and left at 11 a.m. Passengers were rebooked or accommodated on other flights, Southwest Airlines said.

In January, Southwest told Fox News Digital that Allsop was "removed from duty."

"Customers were accommodated on other flights, and we apologize for the disruption to their travel plans," a spokesperson said at the time. "There's nothing more important to Southwest than the safety of our employees and customers."

The Federal Aviation Administration strictly prohibits pilots from consuming alcohol within eight hours of a flight. They are also not allowed to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.04% or higher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest on Monday for comment.