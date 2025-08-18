Ravens' Lamar Jackson sparks outrage after re-posting conservative influencer's Christian message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson faced backlash on Sunday night and Monday after he re-shared a post from conservative influencer Charlie Kirk on X.

Jackson, who is known to be outward about his Christian religious beliefs, re-shared a message from Kirk, which read, "It’s all about Jesus."

The quarterback’s X timeline is filled with religious posts and with him proclaiming that "God is Good." He also re-posted Bible messages from different accounts as well.

However, the seemingly innocuous post he re-shared on X sparked a frenzy of hate toward the two-time NFL MVP.

Fox News Digital reached out to a Jackson rep for comment.

Jackson’s political ideologies are unclear but what has been crystal clear are his belief in God and Jesus. He has made a point to praise the Lord before and after Ravens games.

He said in 2023 upon signing a new contract with the Ravens that he was unconcerned with what outsiders were talking about him while he was negotiating the new deal.

"It is not about what people say. … It is about believing in yourself at the end of the day," he said at the time, via Sports Spectrum. "Keeping God first because without Him, there is no Lamar Jackson. I’m gonna tell you that now."

It’s far from the first time that Jackson has put his faith first and it doesn’t appear he will stop anytime soon.

Kirk later responded to the controversy, saying "Jesus is the way, truth, and life."