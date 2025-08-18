Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Lamar Jackson sparks outrage after re-posting conservative influencer's Christian message

Jackson has been unafraid to share his religious beliefs

Ryan Gaydos
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson faced backlash on Sunday night and Monday after he re-shared a post from conservative influencer Charlie Kirk on X.

Jackson, who is known to be outward about his Christian religious beliefs, re-shared a message from Kirk, which read, "It’s all about Jesus."

Lamar Jackson throws in warm ups

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson throws during team warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The quarterback’s X timeline is filled with religious posts and with him proclaiming that "God is Good." He also re-posted Bible messages from different accounts as well.

However, the seemingly innocuous post he re-shared on X sparked a frenzy of hate toward the two-time NFL MVP.

Fox News Digital reached out to a Jackson rep for comment.

Jackson’s political ideologies are unclear but what has been crystal clear are his belief in God and Jesus. He has made a point to praise the Lord before and after Ravens games.

Lamar Jackson warms up

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson works out prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

He said in 2023 upon signing a new contract with the Ravens that he was unconcerned with what outsiders were talking about him while he was negotiating the new deal.

"It is not about what people say. … It is about believing in yourself at the end of the day," he said at the time, via Sports Spectrum. "Keeping God first because without Him, there is no Lamar Jackson. I’m gonna tell you that now."

It’s far from the first time that Jackson has put his faith first and it doesn’t appear he will stop anytime soon.

Lamar Jackson vs Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws from the pocket during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

Kirk later responded to the controversy, saying "Jesus is the way, truth, and life."

