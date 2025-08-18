Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Bill Barr testifies he didn't see info that would 'implicate' Trump in Epstein case, Comer says

Ex-Attorney General Barr is testifying behind closed doors to the House Oversight Committee

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Comer says DOJ will produce Epstein documents 'very soon' Video

Comer says DOJ will produce Epstein documents 'very soon'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer spoke with reporters as his panel kicks off a bipartisan investigation into the government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told House investigators on Monday that he never saw anything that could tie President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein's sordid crimes, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said.

"He said that he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this, and that he believed if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would probably have leaked it out," Comer told reporters partway through Barr's testimony.

The ex-Trump administration official is the first person to appear in the House Oversight Committee's probe into the federal government's handling of Epstein's case.

Like others subpoenaed to testify after him, Barr's deposition is being conducted behind closed doors.

HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SUBPOENAING BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON OVER GHISLAINE MAXWELL CONNECTION

A three-way split image of Bill Barr, Jeffrey Epstein, and Donald Trump

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said he never saw anything to "implicate" President Donald Trump in Jeffrey Epstein's case, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said. (Getty Images)

Comer said Barr told investigators that he "didn't know anything about a client list," and did not have conversations with Trump about such a list.

"Barr said he's never seen any information that showed that he was in the files, and that he would be shocked if there was anything pertaining to President Trump that was negative that the Biden administration wouldn't have leaked out prior to the presidential election," Comer said.

Democrats who were in the room for the first two hours of Barr's deposition were much more vague about what went on, but they accused Republicans of taking too soft an approach.

"I have more questions now than I did before going in," Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., told reporters before Comer's remarks. "Just generally, though, I think the Democratic side is doing most of the heavy lifting. I don't think we're learning much from the questioning from the House Republicans."

SCHUMER CLAIMS TRUMP ADMIN WITHHOLDING EPSTEIN FILES, THREATENS TO SUE

James Comer at microphones

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer is leading a probe into Jeffrey Epstein's case. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Comer said when asked about those comments, "I think it's unfortunate that the Democrats are trying to, seems to me, politicize this."

Barr served as attorney general from Feb. 2019 through Dec. 2020, during Trump's first administration. It was his second stint leading the Department of Justice (DOJ) after first holding the job under former President George H.W. Bush.

Barr notably led the DOJ when Epstein died by suicide in Aug. 2019 while awaiting trial in a New York City jail.

He said days later at a Fraternal Order of Police event in New Orleans that he was "appalled" and "angry" at what he said was the facility's "failure to adequately secure this prisoner."

Barr told the Associated Press later that year that he was personally involved in investigating Epstein's death, specifically that he reviewed security footage from that night that he said showed no one entering the cell the night the late pedophile died.

Virginia House Delegate Suhas Subramanyam holding child

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam said Democrats were doing more "heavy lifting" than Democrats in Barr's deposition. (Pete Marovich For The Washington Post)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He eventually concluded Epstein did die by suicide, Barr told the outlet, owing to "a perfect storm of screw-ups" at the jail.

When asked if Barr told as much to House investigators on Monday, Comer declined to "speak for" the former attorney general but added he believed the "general consensus" was that Epstein killed himself with no external foul play.

Barr's testimony is part of a wider bipartisan investigation into the handling of Epstein's case, which has also reached several former attorneys general, FBI directors, and former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue