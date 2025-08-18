With Texas Dems back, Trump urges Legislature: ‘Pass this Map, ASAP’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following Texas Democratic lawmakers’ return on Monday after vacating the state for two weeks, President Donald Trump urged the state legislature to move quickly to pass a highly controversial redistricting bill, saying, "Please pass this Map, ASAP."

Amid a packed day meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump urged Texas leaders to act quickly, writing in a Truth Social post that the redistricting bill is "one of the most popular initiatives I have ever supported."

He thanked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, state House Speaker Dustin Burrows and the Texas Legislature for their "GREAT work."

"Republican State Legislators in the Great State of Texas, which I love, and WON BIG three times, including with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (by far the most Votes in History!), just introduced a new Bill for ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL CONGRESSIONAL MAP!" wrote Trump.

TEXAS DEMS END WEEKSLONG QUORUM STANDOFF IN REDISTRICTING FIGHT

"It is wonderful to see Republicans everywhere standing up to Save our Country. It is one of the most popular initiatives I have ever supported," he went on, adding, "Republicans love watching us fight for a Great Cause. Please pass this Map, ASAP. THANK YOU TEXAS — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

This comes after a two-week-long standoff between Texas Republican leaders and dozens of members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who fled the state in efforts to deny the legislature the quorum necessary to pass a Trump-backed redistricting bill, which would potentially give the GOP five additional congressional seats. After the Democrats fled, Abbott and other leaders vowed not to back down and threatened to remove them from office and have them arrested.

For their part, the AWOL Democrats pledged not to return until another Democratic state moved to "nullify" Texas’ new Republican seats. The Democrats also vowed they would not return to Texas until the special legislative session, which the governor had called to pass the redistricting bill, as well as other priorities, had ended.

OBAMA PRAISES DEMOCRATS WHO FLED TEXAS REDISTRICTING VOTE AS ‘INSPIRING’

The special session ended on Friday; however, Abbott called a second special session, which began immediately. The Texas Senate has already voted to pass the measure.

Meanwhile, the California legislature is back in session in Sacramento, and Democrats in both chambers are expected to approve redistricting maps suggested by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – which would create up to five more left-leaning congressional districts at the expense of the Republican minority – by the end of this week.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that California voters will get to vote in November on whether to overrule a state constitutional amendment to allow the legislature to move forward with its redistricting plans.

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS UNVEIL REDISTRICTING MAP TO WIPE OUT 5 GOP SEATS, COUNTER TEXAS PLAN

During a press conference announcing the Democratic redistricting push, Newsom vowed to "meet fire with fire" in response to Trump’s support for the Texas redistricting effort.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser and Alex Miller contributed to this report.