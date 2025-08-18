‘Slap in the face’: Major blue state governor signs bill opening financial aid to illegals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a major Democratic leader and rumored presidential candidate, signed a bill into law opening student financial aid to all residents, regardless of immigration status, opening a pathway for illegal immigrants residing in the state to receive educational financial benefits.

The move was slammed by conservative Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., as rewarding illegal immigrants and a "slap in the face" to Illinois families and students.

The bill purports to establish "equitable eligibility for financial aid and benefits" for all students in the state.

The bill reads that "a student who is an Illinois resident and who is not otherwise eligible for federal financial aid, including, but not limited to, a transgender student who is disqualified for failure to register for selective service or a noncitizen student who has not obtained lawful permanent residence, shall be eligible for financial aid and benefits."

One of the bill’s sponsors, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, a Democrat, celebrated Pritzker signing the bill by saying in a statement that "this law is about making sure no student is left behind because of where they were born."

A statement by Villanueva’s office said that the measure "eliminates the patchwork of confusing and sometimes conflicting requirements that have excluded undocumented, DACAmented, and mixed-status students from critical aid."

The law pertains to any student residing in Illinois, making him or her eligible for financial aid programs funded or administered by the state, local governments, or public universities, according to the statement.

The statement said that the law "builds upon Villanueva’s long-standing advocacy for immigrant and first-generation students by creating a more consistent and inclusive pathway to accessing support."

"If you live in Illinois and are pursuing higher education, you should have access to the same opportunities as your peers," said Villanueva. "Illinois invests in all of our students, and we’re committed to helping them succeed."

Commenting on the legislation, Miller told Fox News Digital that "allowing taxpayer-funded financial aid for illegal aliens is a slap in the face to hardworking Illinois families and students."

"Our state is drowning in debt, yet JB Pritzker is determined to drain even more taxpayer dollars to reward illegals," she said. "It's absolutely shameful."

A spokesperson for the Illinois GOP also chimed in, telling Fox News Digital that "once again, Governor Pritzker proves that he is prioritizing illegal immigrants at the expense of Illinois families."

"Illinois taxpayers should not have their hard-earned taxpayer dollars pay for benefits to illegal immigrants who shouldn't be here in the first place," added the spokesperson.

Pritzker’s office declined Fox News Digital’s request for comment. Villanueva’s office had not replied to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by the time of publication.