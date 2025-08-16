SEN TOM COTTON: Trump is right to bring law and order back to DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For too long, Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C., have treated criminals better than cops – and President Donald Trump is absolutely right to end this mess and bring back law and order.

Washington, D.C., is the seat of our national government and the international symbol of America’s democracy. Every year, millions of Americans and thousands of Arkansans come to our nation’s capital to celebrate the beauty, culture, history and values that have defined and shaped our great nation for more than 200 years.

Visitors climb the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, watch Congress in session in the House and Senate galleries, dive into our history at the Smithsonian museums, marvel at the immaculate grounds surrounding the White House, and honor those who served our nation at Arlington Cemetery.

Every American should have the opportunity to safely visit Washington, whether for business, vacation or to petition the government. Unfortunately, in recent years, this has not been the case due to crime, violence and lawlessness plaguing the district.

In 2024, D.C. averaged one of the highest robbery and murder rates among large cities in the United States. It also leads the nation in vehicle theft rates and ranks among the top 20% of the world’s most dangerous cities.



I’ve unfortunately had staff members in my Washington office victimized by violent crime, and I know other congressional offices have also had horrific experiences. One such case occurred earlier this summer, when 21-year-old congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was tragically killed in northwest D.C.

Eric, like so many other young and eager interns, came to our nation’s capital to start building his career. Every American student should be able to do so safely, which is why when I host onboarding briefings for our college interns, I regrettably remind them to remain vigilant when walking around with headphones, commuting to work with laptops or going for a run downtown.

This is a sad status quo that is the net result of decades of Democratic leadership in D.C. pushing policies that are soft on crime, emboldening criminals at the expense of law-abiding residents and visitors. From cashless bail to judges who permit juvenile gangs to rampage city streets, the District of Columbia’s local leaders have created what President Trump correctly termed a "dire public safety crisis."

The radical left will argue that crime rates have gone down in D.C. However, this ignores all the crimes that have been covered up or intentionally unreported by officials.

The fundamental problem in D.C. is the same in every jurisdiction controlled by the left. Democratic leaders have a flawed view of human nature. They believe that violent criminals are victims of society. So, if we simply give these criminals more resources, such as midnight basketball games or ice cream socials, they’ll become model citizens.

This warped ideology is what drives Soros prosecutors, soft-on-crime legislation and D.C. officials to allow violent juveniles to evade punishment. Their delusional worldview has led to countless murders and made large parts of many of our cities – including Washington, D.C. – effectively no-go zones for law-abiding citizens.

With Monday’s press conference at the White House, President Trump announced his intent to bring law and order back to Washington, D.C. This is well within his authority and duty as president of the United States.

Washington, D.C., is the federal city that is under the exclusive control of the federal government. This is the intended framework of America’s Founding Fathers, influenced in part by the meeting locations of Congress shifting across five states from 1773-1789, as well as the rift between Congress and the state of Pennsylvania that was exposed during the Mutiny of 1783.

Put simply, it is the federal government’s responsibility to ensure the safety and security of its employees, residents and visitors.

I am working with President Trump and my Republican colleagues to get crime under control in our nation’s capital and across the United States. This Congress, I’m proud to have sponsored and cosponsored numerous pieces of legislation aimed at reducing crime and protecting our communities.

For example, I sponsored the Prohibiting Encampments on Public Grounds Act to clean up our public parks in D.C. Additionally, I cosponsored the Restoring Armed Career Criminal Act to deter criminal activity by augmenting punishments for violent, repeat offenders.

I commend the president and his administration for taking a firm stance against the criminals, thugs and drug dealers in our nation’s capital. It’s high time we restore law and order in Washington, D.C.