New Yorker writer who trashed Sydney Sweeney, deletes social media after anti-White posts resurface

"New Yorker Staffer Slammed for Anti-White Posts After Sydney Sweeney Attack"

A New Yorker staff writer rushed to scrub her social media last week after users resurfaced old controversial tweets in response to her article criticizing actress Sydney Sweeney, which described the star as an "Aryan Princess."

Doreen St. Félix deleted her X account after critics began sharing her old posts, the New York Post reported.

These posts — some of them more than a decade old — included statements like, "I hate white men," and that "white capitalism" is the "reason the earth is in peril."

The unearthing of St. Félix’s old posts happened in response to an August 2 New Yorker article she penned in which she condemned Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad.

"The allusion is incoherent, unless, of course, we root around for other meanings, and we don’t have to search for long: genes, referring to Sweeney’s famously large breasts; genes, referring to her whiteness," St. Félix wrote, referencing the ad's tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has Great Jeans."

"The American Eagle campaign, its presentation of Americana as a zombie slop of mustangs, denim, and good genes, is lowest-common-denominator stuff," St. Félix continued. "Sweeney, on the precipice of totalizing fame, has an adoring legion, the most extreme of whom want to recruit her as a kind of Aryan princess."

When Swenney's ad for American Eagle was released, it was met with backlash from some progressives and mainstream media critics who accused the ad of promoting "whiteness" and linked the campaign to the "eugenics movement."

After coming across St. Félix’s article, Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo took screenshots of the staff writer’s old social media posts and published them to his X account.

"Shocker, the author of the insane New Yorker article about Sydney Sweeney is an outright anti-white racist," he wrote.

Many of the old posts derided White people.

In a 2014 post, St. Félix wrote, "I hate white men. You all are the worst. Go nurse your f------ Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women."

As Rufo continued sharing her old posts to his more than 800,000 followers, he shared a screenshot of her having deleted her account in response to the backlash.

"Doreen St. Félix, the New Yorker writer who says that white people ‘fill [her] with a lot of hate’ and believes that whites are genetically predisposed to causing plagues, has deleted her account," he wrote.

After calling out The New Yorker for not denouncing the writer, Rufo also shared that the outlet had blocked him on X.

St. Félix and The New Yorker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.