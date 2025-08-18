Woman killed in blue city robbery as threat of Trump takeover looms with thieves terrorizing public

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago authorities are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a woman during a botched robbery attempt over the weekend as criminals terrorize the city where Trump has threatened to move federal forces in.

A 31-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in the city’s South Side on Saturday night, according to FOX 32.

Police were reportedly called to the scene around 8:40 p.m., where they encountered the woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was shot in the chest by an unidentified male while on the 800 block of W. 27th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department. The suspect was allegedly driving a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The victim, identified as Gabriela Ochoa by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, FOX 32 reported.

No arrests have been made and authorities are still searching for the shooter.

"This is a tragic and unnecessary loss," Ald. Nicole Lee of the 11th Ward said in a statement to FOX 32. "We will not rest until the person or group who took her life are found and put to justice."

Lee went on to detail several recent "escalating violent attacks" within the area, including an incident involving burglars targeting senior citizens last week, while warning residents to remain vigilant, according to ABC 7.

"I am extremely concerned about this rash of disgustingly bold and violent crimes, and CPD will be focusing increased patrols on the area," Lee said.

The incident comes the same week a bar in the city’s River West neighborhood was the location of two robberies within days of each other.

The first incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 11 when an unknown man entered The Dandy Crown, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register, FOX 32 reported. When the man’s attempt to take cash was unsuccessful, he reportedly ran off with two women’s purses and phones.

Two days later, a man wearing all-black clothing entered the same bar and snuck into an employee-only section, where he began rifling through a woman’s purse. A 30-year-old female staff member reportedly confronted the individual, who subsequently bodyslammed the woman to the ground before making off with her belongings.

Authorities are still searching for both suspects.

"Small businesses in Chicago continue to suffer daily, and staff and patron safety are a top priority," the bar said in a statement, according to FOX 32. "The Dandy Crown will implement security measures, but more needs to be done by the city of Chicago."

President Donald Trump previously named Chicago as a city that could face federal intervention because of crime, similar to how federal authorities have stepped in to help combat crime in Washington, D.C.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.