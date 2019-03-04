Trump blames Cohen hearing for 'walk' at summit; Deadly tornado devastates Alabama

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Monday, March 4, 2019

TRUMP SUGGESTS COHEN HEARING MAY HAVE LED TO 'WALK' AT SUMMIT: President Trump late Sunday tweeted that the call to have his former attorney Michael Cohen testify Wednesday in front of the House Oversight Committee may have contributed to the "walk" that resulted in his second nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ... Trump initially blamed North Korea for demanding too much in sanction relief that would only come with total denuclearization. But late Sunday, he tweeted the following" “For the Democrats to interview in open hearings a convicted liar & fraudster, at the same time as the very important Nuclear Summit with north Korea, is perhaps a new low in American politics and may have contributed to the “walk.” Never done when a president is overseas. Shame!”

DEADLY TORNADO DEVASTATES ALABAMA: At least 23 people were confirmed dead, and "many, many" injured when an apparent large tornado destroyed several homes in a southeast Alabama community Sunday, according to officials ... Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told The Associated Press late Sunday evening that children are among the dead. He says it's possible the death toll could continue to rise, but authorities are pausing search efforts overnight because conditions are too dangerous in the dark due to massive amounts of debris.

DEMS BELIEVE THEY HAVE A STRONG COLLUSION CASE: On the heels of last week's testimony from President Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, Democrats appear to believe they have clear evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and were stating their case on the Sunday news show circuit ... Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Sunday said there are "enormous amounts of evidence" linking the Trump campaign to Russia — the same day House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said there's "direct evidence" of collusion between the two. By the way, in his testimony last week, Cohen refuted claims of evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Still, more investigations may await Trump. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, who would oversee any impeachment proceedings against President Trump, announced that he will submit more than 60 document requests to the White House and Justice Department on Monday -- a barrage that Nadler called the opening salvo in new and wide-ranging investigations.

EXCLUSIVE - RAND PAUL: WHY I CAN'T SUPPORT TRUMP'S NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has announced he will vote against President Trump's measure to declare a national emergency at the southern border. In an exclusive op-ed for FoxNews.com, Paul says he still supports the president's fight for more border security and funding for a border wall, but explains why he can't back his declaration of a national emergency ... "Donald J. Trump agreed with me when he said in November 2014 that President Barack Obama couldn’t make a deal on immigration so “now he has to use executive action, and this is a very, very dangerous thing that should be overridden easily by the Supreme Court. I would literally lose my political soul if I decided to treat President Trump different than President Obama. (Although, I’ll note, not one Democrat criticized Obama for his executive orders.) I support President Trump ... However, I cannot support the use of emergency powers to get more funding."

AOC's 'GREEN' HYPOCRISY: "Green New Deal" leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., made her getaway from a St. Patrick’s Day parade in a for-hire minivan on Sunday — despite being just blocks from a Queens subway station, the New York Post reported ... The leading advocate for the proposed “Green New Deal” hopped into a white Chrysler Town and County with livery plates after marching just part of the way in the 20th annual “St. Pat’s for All” parade. The 2016 model of the vehicle gets an average of just 17 mpg in the city on regular gas, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Hours before her parade appearance, Ocasio-Cortez defended her penchant for traveling in gas-guzzling private vehicles instead of using mass transit in a tweet to the Post: “Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future."

REPORT: U.S., CHINA CLOSING IN ON TRADE DEAL - China and the U.S. are in the final stage of completing a trade deal, with Beijing offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American farm, chemical, auto and other products and Washington considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year, the Wall Street Journal reports ... The agreement is taking shape following February’s talks in Washington, people briefed on the matter on both sides said. Despite the remaining hurdles, the talks have progressed to the extent that a formal agreement could be reached at a summit between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, probably around March 27, after Mr. Xi finishes a trip to Italy and France, individuals with knowledge of the plans said.

HEARING ON 'ISIS BRIDE' LAWSUIT: A hearing is scheduled Monday on the lawsuit from the family of the Alabama woman who wants to come back to the U.S. after having joined ISIS ... Hoda Muthana’s family launched a legal battle against President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr after the administration said she was not an American citizen and would be prohibited from coming into the country with her young son. Muthana currently is living at a refugee camp in northeast Syria and she "is willing to pay whatever debts she has to society” – even if it means serving a lengthy prison sentence, her family's lawyer told Fox News.



THE SOUNDBITE

LEAVING THE LOONEY LEFT - "I know there are millions of other people who are feeling exactly the same way I'm feeling too: that their party has left them, that the Democratic Party has become a party of rage and hate and lies. They're sick of it." – Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway movement, on "Life, Liberty & Levin," explaining why he became disillusioned with the Democratic Party. WATCH

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Hillary Clinton says country is in 'full-fledged crisis' during speech in Selma to mark 'Bloody Sunday.'

Liz Peek: Socialism vs. the American way of life will be on the 2020 ballot.

Turning Point USA founder: Trump's free speech executive order promise is the moment we’ve been waiting for.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Wall Street week ahead: U.S. stock reign may not last over other regions.

'Sunday Morning Futures' interview: 'Tragic' that Amazon's second headquarters isn't coming to city, NY lawmaker says.

Ponca Tribe fighting two states and a city to keep new casino.

STAY TUNED

What Made America Great, Season 2

Brian Kilmeade travels to historic places and relives the biggest events that shaped our amazing country. Watch a preview of the show now.

