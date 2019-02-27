Fireworks as Michael Cohen testimony kicks off in House Oversight Committee

The much-awaited congressional hearing with Michael Cohen, the ex-Trump fixer who has been sentenced to three years in prison, kicked off Wednesday with fireworks as Republicans portrayed him as a liar and called for a delay in the hearing while Democratic Chairman Elijah Cummings accused the GOP of trying to suppress the testimony.

Before Cummings delivered his opening statement, North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows interrupted to say Cohen’s prepared testimony was not received by the committee 24 hours in advance in violation of committee rules, calling for a postponement of the hearing.

RNC TELLS MICHAEL COHEN TO ‘HAVE FUN IN PRISON,’ AS GOP READIES WAR ROOM TO PUSH BACK ON TESTIMONY

"It was an intentional effort by this witness and his advisers to once again show his disdain for this body," Meadows said.

Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking member on the committee, added: “CNN had it before we did.”

Cummings admitted the committee received the testimony “late last night.” The Democrat-controlled committee voted to reject the GOP call to postpone.

In his opening statement, Cummings acknowledged that Cohen “repeatedly lied in the past,” calling it an “important factor we need to weigh.” He said if Cohen doesn’t tell the truth, he’ll refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution. But Cummings said the hearing is important for understanding the president’s past actions, saying “the days of this committee protecting the president at all costs are over.”

Jordan in his opening statement ripped Democrats for calling Cohen to testify, emphasizing Cohen’s guilty plea to previously lying to Congress. “The first announced witness for the 116th Congress is a guy who is going to prison in two months for lying to Congress,” Jordan said.

Jordan went on to accuse Democrats on holding the hearing so they can later try to impeach the president.

In his prepared remarks, Cohen accuses his former client, President Trump, of knowing that his adviser Roger Stone was reaching out to WikiLeaks concerning the publication of stolen Democratic National Committee emails.

But Cohen apparently will not claim Trump directed those communications, and Cohen will specifically assert that he lacks direct evidence of improper collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia -- a significant admission, given Cohen's longtime status as the president's former top lawyer and fixer.

"Questions have been raised about whether I know of direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia," Cohen will testify. "I do not. I want to be clear. But, I have my suspicions."

The former Trump fixer came to the hearing with a slew of exhibits, including checks that he says are proof for his previous claims that Trump organized hush-money payments to two women who claimed affairs with Trump.

"He asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair, and to lie to his wife about it, which I did," Cohen will testify.

Cohen will additionally point to what he will call an "unusual" episode in Trump Tower in approximately June 2016, when Donald Trump, Jr. supposedly whispered about a "meeting" in Trump's ear -- followed allegedly by Trump's reply, "Ok, good. Let me know."

Trump has maintained that he did not know in advance about the meeting -- backing up Trump Jr., who told the Senate Judiciary Committee the same thing in September 2017 and would face potential criminal liability if he were lying. But the administration has changed its accounting of whether Trump was personally involved in drafting a response to media reports about the meeting.

Early Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Cohen was "lying in order to reduce his prison time," and referred to published reports that Cohen had been disbarred by the New York State Supreme Court.

The president was tweeting from Hanoi, Vietnam -- where he is attending a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

According to Cohen, "nothing went on in Trump world, especially the campaign, without Mr. Trump’s knowledge and approval. So, I concluded that Don Jr. was referring to that June 2016 Trump Tower meeting about dirt on 18 Hillary with the Russian representative when he walked behind his dad’s desk that day."

Cohen is slated to outline a slew of other alleged misdeeds by Trump, including lying about his total assets to reduce his taxes and even trying to strongarm academic officials into keeping his SAT scores secret.

Separately, Cohen will also call Trump a "racist," a "conman," and a "cheat," all based, he will claim, on "documents that are irrefutable."

Wednesday’s hearing is one of three congressional hearings this week where Cohen is expected to testify against his former boss. He testified Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and on Thursday, Cohen appears before the House Intelligence Committee – though both are behind closed doors.

The White House, in a statement Tuesday, sought to portray Cohen as a liar.

“Disgraced felon Michael Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. “Sadly, he will go before Congress this week and we can expect more of the same. It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies.”

Cohen was originally scheduled to report to jail on March 6 to begin serving a three-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to campaign finance and other violations last year. He is now scheduled to report to jail May 6.

In December, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress. He agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a deal.

The charges against Cohen arose from two separate investigations – one by federal prosecutors in New York, and the other by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.