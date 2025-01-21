President Trump begins first full day in the White House and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump ushers in ‘Golden Age of America.’

2. Top five Inauguration Day moments.

3. President goes toe-to-toe with rogue Democrats.

MAJOR HEADLINES

CASE CLOSED – Trump revokes security clearance for dozens of intel officials involved in Hunter Biden laptop cover-up. Continue reading …

DEAR MR. PRESIDENT – FOX News correspondent's question for Trump helps him find private letter from Biden. Continue reading …

CRACKED HYPOCRISY – Liberal media slammed Trump for action mirrored by Biden four years later. Continue reading …

‘GET THEM OUT’ – Nearly every January 6th defendant pardoned. Continue reading ...

PARTY OF ONE – Why Obama was forced to attend Trump's historic inauguration by himself. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘SIGNATURE’ DEAL – Trump fulfills crucial campaign promises. Continue reading …

‘HOPE AND UNITY’ – Inaugural address highlighted Trump's new ‘playbook.’ Continue reading …

99-0 – First member of Trump's Cabinet confirmed unanimously. Continue reading …

RIGHT TURN – ‘Squad’ member exposes Democrat hypocrisy on Trump. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'STAIN ON HIS LEGACY' – Biden's final acts shredded by liberal media. Continue reading …

MEDIA MELTDOWN – Elite guests at Trump's inauguration send Rachel Maddow into a frenzy. Continue reading …

'COMMON SENSE' – Trump praised for saying government will only recognize two genders. Continue reading …

SOAPBOX SQUAWKERS – CNN unleashes on Trump's day one initiatives. See video ...

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Donald Trump is our president and Democrats have no idea what to do. Continue reading …

COREY BROOKS – It takes discipline to resist the temptation of identity politics. But it's worth it. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

KEEP CALM AND 'CARRIE' ON – Country music star triumphs at Trump's inauguration after musical mishap. Continue reading ...

ALONG FOR THE RIDE – Former Olympian changes tune on Trump. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Do you know the first president inaugurated in Washington, DC? Take the quiz here …

STARS AND STRIPES – The Hollywood celebrities celebrating as Trump enters office. Continue reading …

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON – Barron Trump lights up the crowd at inaugural parade. See video …

WATCH

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP – We're going to turn our country around fast. See video …

KAYLEIGH MCENANY – Trump said more in 8 hours than Biden has in 8 months. See video …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













