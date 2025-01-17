Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital's Inauguration Quiz

President George Washington was inaugurated in NYC. Do you know the first president inaugurated in Washington, DC?

John F. Kennedy concluded a famous line from his Inauguration Day address with what words? And in 2017, first lady Melania Trump turned heads with her sky-blue dress and matching gloves by which designer?

As Donald Trump is inaugurated president a second time, take our quiz above and test your knowledge of the biggest moments from inaugurations past and present!

A Senate Democrat got pummeled by attorney general nominee Pam Bondi. Test your knowledge further with last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on miracle flights, theatrical triumphs and athletic aces in this week's American Culture Quiz.

