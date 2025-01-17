Fox News Digital's Inauguration Quiz

John F. Kennedy concluded a famous line from his Inauguration Day address with what words? And in 2017, first lady Melania Trump turned heads with her sky-blue dress and matching gloves by which designer?

As Donald Trump is inaugurated president a second time, take our quiz above and test your knowledge of the biggest moments from inaugurations past and present!

Looking for more?

A Senate Democrat got pummeled by attorney general nominee Pam Bondi. Test your knowledge further with last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on miracle flights, theatrical triumphs and athletic aces in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!