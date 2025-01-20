LIZ PEEK: Donald Trump is our president and Democrats have no idea what to do

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats are in freefall.

As of Monday, Donald J. Trump is officially the 47th president of the United States. He starts his second term in the Oval Office with a bang – rolling out dozens of executive orders fulfilling promises made to American voters -- and more popular than he has ever been.

Democrats have no idea how to respond. Their party is currently earning its lowest approval ratings ever, for good reason. It is guilty of perpetrating the greatest political scandal of our lifetimes -- pretending President Joe Biden was OK to run for another four years. Their efforts to brand Donald Trump a threat to Democracy were a bust and their leadership is in disarray. They deserve every minute they serve in political purgatory.

A former communications director for Kamala Harris says Democrats "got to burn down our image." He’s right.

TRUMP'S SECOND INAUGURAL ADDRESS WAS A TRIUMPH FOR HIM, AND FOR HIS SUPPORTERS

The party’s trials will not end soon. As Trump takes office, he and his team will shine a spotlight on Democrats’ dishonest efforts to bar him from public office, from bogus lawsuits aiming to put him in jail to the Russiagate hoax. The country wants accountability for those trying to censor right-wing voices and for hiding evidence of Biden family corruption.

In issuing pardons to some of the miscreants, like Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney, Biden acknowledges their complicity. By extending pardons also to numerous Biden family members, Joe is all but admitting they aided and abetted the influence-peddling and pay-to-play activities led by Hunter Biden. What a shameful exit, reinforcing Biden’s standing as one of the most unpopular presidents of all time.

Democrats now must rebuild their trust with the American people. They have lost favor (and elections) because they don’t know what they stand for or who they represent. Joe Biden in his farewell address talked about a mysterious "oligarchy" of "extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy," but most think that’s the crowd who threw a billion dollars into Kamala Harris’ campaign, only to see her lose.

PRESIDENT BIDEN PARDONS HIS SIBLINGS JUST MINUTES BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE

Gallup reports that for the third year in a row, slightly more Americans identify as Republicans (or GOP-leaning Independents) than Democrats; they note that before 2022, "Republicans only had a slight edge once before, in 1991." That is a significant heads-up.

The slide in Democrat popularity has occurred mainly amongst Hispanics, young adults, lower-income Americans, those without a college degree, Catholics, and Black Americans. In short, Democrats are losing ground with the very groups they have relied on to win elections for several decades. Increasingly, the people supporting Democrats are college grads and people with above-average incomes – the limousine liberal set.

Democrats are coming unglued even as the leadership is fracturing. Squabbling between long-time party leaders like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is embarrassing; one of Nancy Pelosi’s daughters recently likened Joe’s wife Jill Biden to Shakespeare’s heartless and ambitious Lady MacBeth. That stings.

The Pelosi-Biden split is not just about personalities. It is also about the enormous Democrat-led conspiracy that allowed Joe Biden to become president in 2020 and that pushed for him to serve a second term, despite his obvious mental deterioration. Voters saw through the carefully-managed stagecraft that sought to hide Joe’s impairment. Even half-way through his term a majority of the country thought he was too old to run.

Incredibly, Joe Biden still thinks he could have beaten Donald Trump, proving that he has been kept in the dark by the people who surround him. This detachment from reality showed up as early as 2021, when Biden and his wife participated in a Christmas Eve call-in show. A caller naughtily told the Bidens, "Merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon," a popular and wide-spread slam against the president at the time. Biden, clueless, repeated the phrase, chuckling and saying, "Let’s Go Brandon, I agree", showing how out of touch he was.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The information bubble may have protected Biden from mean tweets or negative polling, but it also allowed his political team to end-run the president and manage White House policy. We may never know the extent to which Ron Klain, Biden’s first Chief of Staff, or ex-Obama apparatchiks like Susan Rice and Jeff Zients were in charge of policy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently described a meeting in which he pressed Biden on why he had paused new permits for LNG exports, only to have the president deny taking such a measure. Johnson believed the president "genuinely didn’t know what he had signed" and left the White House worried the nation is in "serious trouble."

Signs of Democrat weakness are everywhere. On the cusp of Trump’s inauguration, their efforts to repulse his cabinet nominees look to be failing; their nasty personal attacks on Pete Hegseth, set to lead the Department of Defense, and Pam Bondi, likely to become our next attorney general, looked petty and mean-spirited rather than consequential. Equally distasteful has been the slew of last-minute lawsuits and executive actions issued from the White House, many of which set roadblocks before the incoming Trump administration.

Even the liberal media is floundering, with many leading organizations, including the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, evidently reconsidering their role as Democrat propagandists. Only the New York Times remains resolute in its opposition to the incoming president, but then they have crossword puzzles and recipes to keep them afloat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats need to decide who’s in charge. The progressive wing of the party, which favored open borders and men playing in women’s sports, will attempt to reassert its power. Within minutes of Trump’s swearing in, left-wing groups sued to stop the efforts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from shrinking the federal government and making it more effective.

DOGE might be Trump’s most popular initiative; trying to shut it down could, with other "resistance" moves, keep Democrats in the wilderness for a good long time. Fingers crossed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LIZ PEEK