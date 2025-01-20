Carrie Underwood triumphs at Trump inauguration after musical mishap

Not only did Carrie Underwood display her musical chops to the world at the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday, but she also flaunted her professional prowess.

Tapped to perform "America The Beautiful" at the inauguration, held inside the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Underwood was escorted inside and awaited her musical cue to begin singing in front of Trump, his family, distinguished politicians and other celebrities.

But no cue would come.

Underwood quickly ascertained that the accompanying instrumental track was not working, leaving her to improvise. "If you know the words, help me out here," she prefaced before singing a cappella.

The "American Idol" winner and now judge was showered with praise on social media, with several applauding how she handled the situation. "This pretty much sums up the spirit of America. When you're faced with a problem, you don't stop. You keep moving ahead -- proudly. Kudos to @carrieunderwood. Well done!" one person wrote to X.

﻿"This was badass," another person wrote.

Last week, Underwood, who is known to be removed from the political scene, confirmed she would be performing at Trump's inauguration. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

