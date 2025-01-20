Expand / Collapse search
Carrie Underwood triumphs at Trump inauguration after musical mishap

Underwood performed "America The Beautiful" at Donald Trump's inauguration

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Trump delivers inaugural address: 'Our golden age has just begun' Video

Trump delivers inaugural address: 'Our golden age has just begun'

President Trump delivers inaugural address after being sworn into office as the 47th president, declaring a new 'golden age' for America.

Not only did Carrie Underwood display her musical chops to the world at the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday, but she also flaunted her professional prowess.

Tapped to perform "America The Beautiful" at the inauguration, held inside the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Underwood was escorted inside and awaited her musical cue to begin singing in front of Trump, his family, distinguished politicians and other celebrities.

But no cue would come.

DONALD TRUMP SWORN IN AS 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Carrie Underwood in a silver/grey dress performs "America The Beautiful" at the inauguration of President Trump

Carrie Underwood sang "America The Beautiful" without any accompaniment.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Underwood quickly ascertained that the accompanying instrumental track was not working, leaving her to improvise. "If you know the words, help me out here," she prefaced before singing a cappella.

The "American Idol" winner and now judge was showered with praise on social media, with several applauding how she handled the situation. "This pretty much sums up the spirit of America. When you're faced with a problem, you don't stop. You keep moving ahead -- proudly. Kudos to @carrieunderwood. Well done!" one person wrote to X.

Carrie Underwood looks up as she sings

Carrie Underwood asked the room to help her sing along ahead of her a cappella performance. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

﻿"This was badass," another person wrote.

US singer songwriter Carrie Underwood performs "America the Beautiful" after President Donald Trump was sworn in

Donald Trump looks at Carrie Underwood as she sings "America The Beautiful." (Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters)

Last week, Underwood, who is known to be removed from the political scene, confirmed she would be performing at Trump's inauguration. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

