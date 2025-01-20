Rachel Maddow slams presence of tech CEOs at Trump’s inauguration: ‘How is this happening in America?’

Rachel Maddow could not contain her dismay at the presence of wealthy entrepreneurs seated prominently at President Trump’s inauguration, asking, "how is this happening in America?"

Trump’s inauguration was attended by disparate guests, ranging from Argentinean President Javier Milei to musician Carrie Underwood, but it was the image of Apple CEO Tim Cook hobnobbing with Trump Homeland Security nominee Kristi Noem that sent the MSNBC host into a frenzy.

"Kristi Noem, the nominee for homeland security, next to Apple CEO Tim Cook. How is this happening in America?" Maddow lamented.

"How is this happening? Why are people with tons of money up on the dais with Cabinet nominees and family members?"

Trump’s relationship with Silicon Valley has undergone a total 180 in recent weeks, with once antagonistic tech titans now jockeying to get into the president’s good graces. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, also seated prominently at the inauguration, announced in January he is ending DEI policies on his various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Meta and Amazon each donated over $1 million to Trump’s inauguration.

In addition to Zuckerberg and Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who will be chairing Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, were all given prime real estate at the inauguration.

MSNBC host Alex Wagner warned that the presence of so many businessmen at the inauguration was meant to send "a message."

"It is a message. And I think it and I think they are up there for the very reason that you probably think they’re up there," Joy Reid replied.

"It is a pivotal moment here," Maddow chimed in.

Former President Biden took veiled shots at the emergence of Big Tech support for Trump in his farewell address, warning that an "oligarchy" was emerging in America.

"An oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy. Our basic rights, freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Biden said.