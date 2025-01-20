Trump’s inauguration celebrated by Candace Cameron Bure, more Hollywood stars: ‘God Bless America’

Celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate Donald Trump being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure shared photos of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Jan. 20 on Instagram.

"Happy Inauguration Day!!! God Bless America," she captioned several photos of the president and first lady, Vice President Vance and his wife, Usha, and a video of Carrie Underwood's performance.

Bure also took to her Instagram story to honor President Trump, Vice President Vance and share that it was "an exciting day."

Actor Dean Cain shared a photo of himself in Washington, D.C., on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "What a day!!"

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, took to her Instagram story on Monday morning to share an old photo of Trump with "Today" written alongside it. Jason is gearing up to perform at the Liberty Ball on Monday night.

Actor James Woods took to X on Monday and wrote, "I am in tears. God bless America and President Trump."

Not all of Hollywood was celebrating Trump's return to the Oval Office. Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a photo with the message, "Chances I won't use the word f--k in a sentence today," with an embroidered pie chart. The choices were "none" and "also none but in yellow."

The caption read, "Just in case you need this today. Let it out and then let’s get to work. There’s plenty to do. xo"

She also shared a photo on her Instagram story with a message about Inauguration Day by Loryn Brantz.

"In a time of hate, love is an act of resistance. In a time of fear, faith is an act of resistance. In a time of misinformation, education is an act of resistance. In a time of poor leadership, community is an act of resistance. In a time like this, joy is an act of resistance. Resist, resist, resist," the message read.

Former "Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik took to Instagram on Monday to share her thoughts on Trump's inauguration.

"Yes I watched the Inauguration. There's a lot I want to say but am not saying. For now, what I do

Early Monday morning, Underwood performed "America the Beautiful" at the 60th presidential inauguration ceremony, which was held this year inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

The country music star was forced to improvise after no musical cue would start.

Underwood, positioned in front of former President Biden, quickly ascertained that the accompanying instrumental track was not working, leaving her to improvise.

"If you know the words, help me out here," she prefaced before singing a cappella. After her performance, she clapped for those before her who'd sung along before turning around and shaking Biden's hand.

She then shared a moment with Trump and Vance before leaving the room.

Last week, Underwood, who has kept herself away from the political scene, confirmed she would perform at Trump's inauguration .

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

