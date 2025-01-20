Expand / Collapse search
Influencers praise Trump for declaring 'only two genders' will be recognized by US: 'Truth is winning!'

'The radical woke gender ideology is DEAD,' one talk show host responded

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Trump delivers inaugural address: 'Our golden age has just begun' Video

Trump delivers inaugural address: 'Our golden age has just begun'

President Trump delivers inaugural address after being sworn into office as the 47th president, declaring a new 'golden age' for America.

President Trump won praise from his supporters on Monday as he vowed in his inaugural address that his government will not recognize genders aside from male and female.

Trump marked his return to the Oval Office with a pledge to restore America to a "golden age."

One particular quote from his address inside the Capitol lit social media on fire.

Trump speaks

President Trump speaks on Inauguration Day, the second of his career.

TRUMP TO DEPLOY MILITARY TO BORDER, END BIDEN PAROLE POLICIES IN FLURRY OF DAY ONE EXECUTIVE ORDERS

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States Government, that there are only two genders, male and female," Trump declared to thunderous applause.

Conservative influencers and politicians across social media were quick to praise this statement as a sign of changing times. 

"The radical woke gender ideology is DEAD," talk show host Graham Allen proclaimed. "Trump has declared that there are only TWO GENDERS: MALE AND FEMALE!"

OutKick founder Clay Travis argued that it’s a "Crazy world" in which "this is a political issue at all."

TRUMP TO TAKE MORE THAN 200 EXECUTIVE ACTIONS ON DAY ONE

Donald Trump is sworn-in as the 47th president of the United States

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is sworn-in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible on the inauguration day of his second presidential term in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025.    (Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS)

Chaya Raichik, the activist behind LibsOfTikTok, marveled at his statement as a "Massive win for America" and wrote in another post, "I can't believe this is really happening. I fought against the gender insanity for years. I got doxxed, received hundreds of death threats, and dozens of hit pieces written about me over it. It's time to end the gender pseudoscience nonsense once and for all. The future is bright!"

"Thank you President [Trump]," Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., wrote. 

Rep. Mark Harris, R-NC., argued Trump's statement shows that "Truth is winning!"

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

