Former American Olympian, who is lifelong Democrat, changes tune on Trump over key policy issue

Former American Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson admitted in a recent interview that even though she’s a lifelong Democrat, she was hopeful for Donald Trump’s incoming presidency because of his stance on protecting women and girls in sports.

Trump’s vow to end trans inclusion in women’s sports was a key sticking point in his campaign. Pro-Trump campaign ads during election season painted Vice President Kamala Harris as in the corner for transgender women to compete against biological women. Trump even called trans inclusion in women’s sports policies "so far out."

It’s to that point that Thompson found herself in support of him.

"I don’t want my boyfriend to hear this, because we’re both Democrats. I used to hate Trump, because I come from Reno, Nevada, around the casinos," she told The Telegraph. "I grew up with a lot of people who were in gaming, and we hated Trump. I knew people who would make deals with him, then he would back out. The first time he was up for election, I was making fun of him.

"This time around, my position is, ‘If he’s going to protect women, I will vote for him.’ This is the biggest threat to women that I can think of happening in my generation. And I have to vote for women."

Thompson is one of the former athletes who have led the charge to keep biological males out of women’s sports. Those views cost her a director job with a cycling team after she called on cyclists to protest Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)'s transgender athlete policy in 2023.

Thompson told the paper she was upset with Democrats for supporting trans inclusion in women’s sports.

"Did they not learn their lesson at the Olympics about how tone-deaf they are, how blind they are about what they’re doing to women?" she said. "I’m angry at the party, being a Democrat myself, that they continue to throw women under the bus. It would have been so easy for them to allow common sense to come back. But they won’t. It’s the final straw."

VOLLEYBALL PLAYER WHO FORFEITED TO SJSU TRANS ATHLETE SPEAKS OUT ON RUINED SEASON AFTER TAKING 'UNFAIR' LOSSES

Thompson said she didn’t believe it was a "right-wing, Republican issue." She said all she and Democrats like her want is "balance."

"None of us are radicals, we’re just about common sense. After their response to the Protection of Women in Sports Act, they’ve lost me forever. This is when you realize the party has lost the plot," she added.

Thompson is far from the only Democrat who is against the particular policy. A New York Times/Ipsos poll released over the weekend found that a majority of Democrats also don’t think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women’s sports.

"Thinking about transgender female athletes – meaning athletes who were male at birth but who currently identify as female – do you think they should or should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports?" the survey asked.

Of the 2,128 people who participated, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

Some of that was seen in the House of Representatives earlier this month when two Democrats voted alongside Republican lawmakers to ban male-born athletes from participating on girls’ school sports teams.

The Protection of Women and Girls In Sports Act, led by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., would amend federal law to specify that student athletes must participate in school sports teams that coincide with their gender at birth.

The bill will go to the Senate.