Pelosi apparently caught maskless at lavish wedding while California kids forced to mask up

Pelosi slammed for attending lavish wedding maskless while California children are forced to mask up

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., is facing criticism after being spotted maskless at a lavish wedding with a large group of people while children in her state are required to wear masks in school.

Pelosi officiated the wedding at San Francisco City Hall before guests, who had to show proof of vaccination, made their way to the Getty Mansion, where the celebration continued. The event was also attended by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

"Gavin Newsom, London Breed, Nancy Pelosi all in attendance, hobnobbing with the maskless hordes, at this extremely posh billionaire heiress wedding," Reason editor Liz Wolfe tweeted. "But hey, let's make sure San Francisco's kids mask up in schools."

"And why were guests able to do this?" Reopen California Schools tweeted Tuesday along with a picture of Pelosi in a large group without a mask. "Maskless indoors when school dances across California are cancelled and kids must keep masks on 7 hours/day including outside at recess in many parts of CA including in SF."

In October, the city of San Francisco relaxed indoor mask requirements for religious gatherings if everyone in attendance is vaccinated, but only for groups of less than 100 people.

It is unclear how many guests in total were present at the wedding, but at least 60 people could be seen in the overhead photo that featured Pelosi. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Loudoun School Board meeting erupts into shouting as parent group files petition to oust board chair

The Loudoun County School Board meeting erupted into shouting on Tuesday night after parents confronted members of the school board after the parent group Fight for Schools filed more than 2,000 signatures to remove the board chair.

"By the way, Denise, Brenda, Ian, Atoosa, we are well over 100 percent of required signatures for the petitions," Megan Jenkins said during the public comment period. "So I'm not going to encourage any of you to resign because when you are recalled and removed from office, it will be much more satisfying. See you in court."

Jenkins had been referring to Board Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling District), Board Vice-Chair Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian District), Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge District), and Denise Corbo, the at-large member. Ian Prior, a father and executive director at Fight for Schools, previously told Fox News that his organization had compiled all the signatures to mount legal challenges to each of those four board members, although he filed the petition to oust Sheridan on Tuesday.

In order to remove an elected official in Virginia, petitioners must acquire a number of signatures equal to 10% of the votes cast in the previous election for that office.

The petition effort began earlier this year after reports emerged that members of a Facebook group called "Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County" had compiled a list of outspoken conservatives and opponents of critical race theory in order to track, hack, and "doxx" them.

Many parents have opposed critical race theory (CRT) — a framework that involves deconstructing aspects of society to discover systemic racism beneath the surface — believing it to be divisive and racist. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Trump criticizes 13 Republicans who backed infrastructure bill

Former President Donald Trump in remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Monday openly blasted the 13 congressional Republicans who supported President Biden ’s infrastructure bill in a vote Friday.

Fox News Digital has confirmed from sources at the dinner that the former president criticized the 13 Republican defectors in a lengthy speech Monday night in a room where at least one of them, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, was present.

The House of Representatives voted 228-206 on Friday to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill , which could not have passed without the support of the 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive Democratic members of the House.

The Republicans who supported the bill, arguing that it provided funding for important infrastructure projects in their districts, were Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Don Young of Alaska, John Katko of New York, Tom Reed of New York, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, and David McKinley of West Virginia.

The New York Post’s Juliegrace Brufke reported on Tuesday that Malliotakis was "visibly shaken" by Trump’s remarks.

Several House Republicans have sided with Trump and expressed outrage toward the 13 Republicans, and sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that GOP leadership is concerned that disgruntled GOP lawmakers will attempt to strip committee assignments from the lawmakers who supported the bill. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

