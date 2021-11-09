Expand / Collapse search
Pelosi slammed for attending lavish wedding maskless while California children are forced to mask up

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed were also in attendance

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is facing criticism after being spotted maskless at a lavish wedding with a large group of people while children in her state are required to wear masks in school.

Pelosi officiated the wedding at San Francisco City Hall before guests, who had to show proof of vaccination, made their way to the Getty Mansion, where the celebration continued. The event was also attended by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, making a speech at the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow for the opening of the Gender Day event. Picture date: Tuesday November 9, 2021. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DISTRICT TELLS PARENTS THEIR CHILDREN MUST EAT LUNCH IN THE RAIN DUE TO COVID

"Gavin Newsom, London Breed, Nancy Pelosi all in attendance, hobnobbing with the maskless hordes, at this extremely posh billionaire heiress wedding," Reason editor Liz Wolfe tweeted. "But hey, let's make sure San Francisco's kids mask up in schools."

"And why were guests able to do this?" Reopen California Schools tweeted Tuesday along with a picture of Pelosi in a large group without a mask. "Maskless indoors when school dances across California are cancelled and kids must keep masks on 7 hours/day including outside at recess in many parts of CA including in SF."

In October, the city of San Francisco relaxed indoor mask requirements for religious gatherings if everyone in attendance is vaccinated, but only for groups of less than 100 people.

DC LOCALS SHARE THEIR THOUGHTS ON NANCY PELOSI: 'DOESN'T HAVE CONTROL'

"People in these settings may remove their masks if the employer or host of the gathering can control access to the setting and verify 100% full vaccination of everyone in the setting," the guidance from the city said. "The employer or host must also ensure proper ventilation, no recent COVID-19 outbreaks, and children under 12 and guests are not present, among other safety measures."

It is unclear how many guests in total were present at the wedding, but at least 60 people could be seen in the overhead photo that featured Pelosi. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In other photos from the wedding published by Vogue, more than 100 chairs can be seen.

The San Francisco Department of Health declined to comment on whether or not any restrictions were violated.

The state of California's most recent mask update in September says, "Masks are required for unvaccinated people and recommended for everyone in indoor public places, like: retail, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers, meetings, State and local government offices that serve the public."

Regardless of the legality, Reopen California Schools founder Jonathan Zachreson told Fox News Digital that Pelosi celebrating maskless while children are forced to wear masks is "infuriating."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Parents have reached a boiling point," Zachreson said. "They are just so done, and when you see Nancy Pelosi and these other wealthy individuals' total disregard for the rule and lack of consideration for what our children are going through, it's so defeating and infuriating."

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with 7th grade students at James Denman Middle School on October 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will become the first state in the nation to mandate students to have a COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend in person classes. The mandate will go into effect at all private and public schools in the state when the FDA approves the vaccinations for students age and grade level. It is expected that 7th to 12th graders will likely have to have the vaccine by January of 2022. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Zachreson added that children in the San Francisco Bay Area are being instructed to wear their masks between bites while they eat their lunch, and school dances have been canceled.

"You keep imposing these rules, and all of the people in power are not following them, but then they are imposing them on the people who don't have a voice and who are the least at risk — those are our children," Zachreson said. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

