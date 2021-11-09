Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump unloads on 13 Republicans who backed infrastructure bill

The $1.2 million infrastructure bill would not have passed without the Republican support

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Biden will face 'devastatingly bad' midterms if he remains cozied up to left-wing, former Clinton adviser says Video

Biden will face 'devastatingly bad' midterms if he remains cozied up to left-wing, former Clinton adviser says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump in remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Monday openly blasted the 13 congressional Republicans who supported President Biden’s infrastructure bill in a vote Friday.

Fox News Digital has confirmed from sources at the dinner that the former president criticized the 13 Republican defectors in a lengthy speech Monday night in a room where at least one of them, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, was present. 

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

MEET THE 13 REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED FOR THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

The House of Representatives voted 228-206 on Friday to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which could not have passed without the support of the 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive Democratic members of the House.

The Republicans who supported the bill, arguing that it provided funding for important infrastructure projects in their districts, were Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Don Young of Alaska, John Katko of New York, Tom Reed of New York, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, and David McKinley of West Virginia.

The New York Post’s Juliegrace Brufke reported on Tuesday that Malliotakis was "visibly shaken" by Trump’s remarks. 

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2021 in Washington, D.C. 

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., speaks during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2021 in Washington, D.C.  (Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

Malliotakis explained her vote in a video posted on social media, saying that the bill is "incredibly good" for her district and is different from the "socialist spending spree."

GOP LAWMAKERS BLAST 'RINOS' AFTER HOUSE PASSES $1.2T INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: 'TIME TO NAME NAMES'

Several of the other Republicans released similar statements, including Bacon, who said the bill will make the nation "stronger."

"Most of the hard infrastructure bill is paid for by unspent COVID money that was already appropriated by Congress. This bill makes our nation stronger and more competitive for years to come," Bacon said in a statement. "Make no mistake. This is not the Bernie Sanders’ Socialist Budget Busting Bill, which would’ve cost American taxpayers their hard-earned money. When that bill does come to the floor for a vote, I will be a hard ‘NO.’"

Several House Republicans have sided with Trump and expressed outrage toward the 13 Republicans, and sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that GOP leadership is concerned that disgruntled GOP lawmakers will attempt to strip committee assignments from the lawmakers who supported the bill.

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Nov. 6, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at the White House on Nov. 6, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"RINOS just passed this wasteful $1.2 trillion dollar ‘infrastructure’ bill," Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. "Pelosi did not have the votes in her party to pass this garbage. Time to name names and hold these fake republicans accountable."

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn called for any Republican who supported the bill to be primaried during their next election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kinzinger, Reed and Gonzalez have announced they plan to retire at the end of their terms.

Punch Bowl News reported that the Twitter account for the House GOP Conference tweeted and then deleted a post on Friday saying, "A vote for the Democrats ‘infrastructure’ bill is a vote for their socialist wish list. Americans won’t forget."

That tweet reportedly angered some of the Republicans who supported the bill, including Fitzpatrick.

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

More from Politics