Trump unloads on 13 Republicans who backed infrastructure bill

Former President Donald Trump in remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Monday openly blasted the 13 congressional Republicans who supported President Biden’s infrastructure bill in a vote Friday.

Fox News Digital has confirmed from sources at the dinner that the former president criticized the 13 Republican defectors in a lengthy speech Monday night in a room where at least one of them, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, was present.

The House of Representatives voted 228-206 on Friday to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill , which could not have passed without the support of the 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive Democratic members of the House.

The Republicans who supported the bill, arguing that it provided funding for important infrastructure projects in their districts, were Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Don Young of Alaska, John Katko of New York, Tom Reed of New York, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, and David McKinley of West Virginia.

The New York Post’s Juliegrace Brufke reported on Tuesday that Malliotakis was "visibly shaken" by Trump’s remarks.

Malliotakis explained her vote in a video posted on social media, saying that the bill is "incredibly good" for her district and is different from the "socialist spending spree."

Several of the other Republicans released similar statements, including Bacon, who said the bill will make the nation "stronger."

"Most of the hard infrastructure bill is paid for by unspent COVID money that was already appropriated by Congress. This bill makes our nation stronger and more competitive for years to come," Bacon said in a statement. "Make no mistake. This is not the Bernie Sanders’ Socialist Budget Busting Bill, which would’ve cost American taxpayers their hard-earned money. When that bill does come to the floor for a vote, I will be a hard ‘NO.’"

Several House Republicans have sided with Trump and expressed outrage toward the 13 Republicans, and sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that GOP leadership is concerned that disgruntled GOP lawmakers will attempt to strip committee assignments from the lawmakers who supported the bill.

"RINOS just passed this wasteful $1.2 trillion dollar ‘infrastructure’ bill," Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. "Pelosi did not have the votes in her party to pass this garbage. Time to name names and hold these fake republicans accountable."

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn called for any Republican who supported the bill to be primaried during their next election.

Kinzinger, Reed and Gonzalez have announced they plan to retire at the end of their terms.

Punch Bowl News reported that the Twitter account for the House GOP Conference tweeted and then deleted a post on Friday saying, "A vote for the Democrats ‘infrastructure’ bill is a vote for their socialist wish list. Americans won’t forget."

That tweet reportedly angered some of the Republicans who supported the bill, including Fitzpatrick.

