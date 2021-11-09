Seattle schools cancel class due to staffing shortage, district says

Seattle Public Schools says that classes are canceled for this Friday due to a shortage of teachers.

In a letter sent to parents, SPS said there will be no in-person or remote instruction on November 11 or 12 as part of its effort to "ensure the highest quality environment for student learning."

Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Thursday due to Veteran’s Day.

SPS said the closure was due to a "larger than normal number of SPS staff taking leave … and [school district staff] do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools."

"This is a change from the 2021-2022 calendar of school year dates approved last spring, and we recognize the late notice creates challenging circumstances for many families," SPS said.

The district said the lost time will be added to the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Washington requires all state employees to be fully vaccinated. SPS announced last month that 99% of its staff were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.