Seattle schools cancel class due to staffing shortage, district says

Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Thursday due to Veteran’s Day

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Seattle Public Schools says that classes are canceled for this Friday due to a shortage of teachers. 

In a letter sent to parents, SPS said there will be no in-person or remote instruction on November 11 or 12 as part of its effort to "ensure the highest quality environment for student learning." 

Seattle Public Schools

Seattle Public Schools (FOX 13)

Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Thursday due to Veteran’s Day. 

VIRGINIA SCHOOL BOARD BACKTRACKS ON VACCINE MANDATE AS RESIGNATIONS AND STAFFING SHORTAGE MOUNTS

SPS said the closure was due to a "larger than normal number of SPS staff taking leave … and [school district staff] do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools." 

Seattle, Washington 

Seattle, Washington  (iStock)

"This is a change from the 2021-2022 calendar of school year dates approved last spring, and we recognize the late notice creates challenging circumstances for many families," SPS said. 

CALIFORNIA TEACHER'S ALLEGED QUIZ QUESTION TRASHES CONSERVATIVES, SCHOOL INVESTIGATING

The district said the lost time will be added to the end of the 2021-2022 school year. 

Ahmed Ali of Othello Station Pharmacy gives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Loic Schlagel, 9, while his father Kyle and brother Remi, 6, watch him, during a Seattle Public Schools' school-day clinic at Bailey Gatzert Elementary in Seattle, Washington.

Ahmed Ali of Othello Station Pharmacy gives the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Loic Schlagel, 9, while his father Kyle and brother Remi, 6, watch him, during a Seattle Public Schools' school-day clinic at Bailey Gatzert Elementary in Seattle, Washington. (Reuters)

Fox News has reached out to SPS for more details and will update this story accordingly. 

Washington requires all state employees to be fully vaccinated. SPS announced last month that 99% of its staff were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

