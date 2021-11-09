Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress
Published

AOC, Pelosi rip into Republican Rep. Gosar for tweeting violent anime video

'White supremacy is for extremely fragile people,' Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Bongino blasts AOC for 'woke' tweet: ‘The very definition of racism’ Video

Bongino blasts AOC for 'woke' tweet: ‘The very definition of racism’

Fox News host Dan Bongino reacts to the progressive congresswoman ripping into critics blaming her party’s far-left agenda for election losses.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling for an investigation into an animated video tweeted by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., that depicted violence against President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated," Pelosi tweeted Tuesday morning.

AOC MOCKED AFTER DIGGING IN ON 'WOKE' AGENDA ITEMS AS DEMOCRATS RETREAT FROM THEM

Speaker Nancy Pelosi waits to be introduced to speak on stage in Plenary 2 during COP26 on Nov. 9, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi waits to be introduced to speak on stage in Plenary 2 during COP26 on Nov. 9, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Pelosi said House Minority Leader should "join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate."

The tweet follows a wave of backlash from Democrats after Gosar tweeted a 90-second video that appeared to be an altered version of a Japanese animated series.

"Any anime fans out there?" Gosar asked in the tweet, which remained active on his account as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ocasio-Cortez, as well as other members of the progressive "Squad," accused Gosar of being a White supremacist and called on McCarthy to take action.

"So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "This dude is a just a collection of wet toothpicks anyway. White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself."

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during an event at the US Climate Action Centre during COP26 on Nov. 9, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during an event at the US Climate Action Centre during COP26 on Nov. 9, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

"Heinous attacks like these leveled at my sister, @AOC, perpetuate and normalize violence against women—a reality far too common for WOC," Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., tweeted. "@SpeakerPelosi, this white supremacist must be expelled immediately."

"Every day these white supremacists push the limits further and further to see how far they can go without consequences," Cori Bush, D-Mo., tweeted. "This puts lives in danger. Enough with the violent bigotry. Expel this white supremacist clown."

GOP REP. PAUL GOSAR SLATED TO FUNDRAISE WITH NICK FUENTES, PURPORTED HOLOCAUST DENIER 

"This man should not serve in Congress," wrote Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. "Fantasizing about violently attacking your colleagues has no place in our political discourse and society."

"His party must reign him in," [sic] tweeted Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. "Fantasizing about killing a colleague is dangerous, deranged, and promotes violence."

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Department of Justice on July 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Department of Justice on July 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Twitter has responded by added a warning label to the video that states, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." 

Twitter also disabled users’ ability to like, retweet, or reply to Gosar’s tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Gosar has remained defiant, telling Reuters in a statement: "I will always fight for the rule of law, securing our borders and defending the America First agenda."

The offices of Gosar and McCarthy did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

More from Politics