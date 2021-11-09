AOC, Pelosi rip into Republican Rep. Gosar for tweeting violent anime video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling for an investigation into an animated video tweeted by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., that depicted violence against President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated," Pelosi tweeted Tuesday morning.

Pelosi said House Minority Leader should "join in condemning this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate."

The tweet follows a wave of backlash from Democrats after Gosar tweeted a 90-second video that appeared to be an altered version of a Japanese animated series.

"Any anime fans out there?" Gosar asked in the tweet, which remained active on his account as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ocasio-Cortez, as well as other members of the progressive "Squad," accused Gosar of being a White supremacist and called on McCarthy to take action.

"So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "This dude is a just a collection of wet toothpicks anyway. White supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself."

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

"Heinous attacks like these leveled at my sister, @AOC, perpetuate and normalize violence against women—a reality far too common for WOC," Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., tweeted. "@SpeakerPelosi, this white supremacist must be expelled immediately."

"Every day these white supremacists push the limits further and further to see how far they can go without consequences," Cori Bush, D-Mo., tweeted. "This puts lives in danger. Enough with the violent bigotry. Expel this white supremacist clown."

"This man should not serve in Congress," wrote Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. "Fantasizing about violently attacking your colleagues has no place in our political discourse and society."

"His party must reign him in," [sic] tweeted Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. "Fantasizing about killing a colleague is dangerous, deranged, and promotes violence."

Twitter has responded by added a warning label to the video that states, "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

Twitter also disabled users’ ability to like, retweet, or reply to Gosar’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Gosar has remained defiant, telling Reuters in a statement: "I will always fight for the rule of law, securing our borders and defending the America First agenda."

The offices of Gosar and McCarthy did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.