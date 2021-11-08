Biden tries to use infrastructure momentum to advance spending bill: LIVE UPDATES

Biden tries to use infrastructure momentum to advance spending bill

President Biden is hoping to build on some momentum after the Democrat-controlled House passed his infrastructure bill after winning over some progressives and Republicans.

Thirteen House Republicans voted for the bill, giving Democrats more than enough votes to overcome a handful of defections from progressives.

The $1.2 trillion bill passed late Friday 228-206 after days of wrangling by Democratic leaders to try and secure votes of progressives -- who had wanted it to be coupled with a separate $1.75 trillion spending bill.

Democrats and the White House said the bill includes much needed investments in transit, roads and bridges and job creation. Now the president is looking at another daunting task and will try to get moderate Senate Democrats to sign on for his contentious social spending bill.

“Everybody agreed on infrastructure,” Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., told “Fox News Sunday.” “You can always agree on whether or not build the roads the bridges and create the water and sewage that you need and fix your rail and your ports. But it’s something else, again, when you start getting into new stuff.”

Democrats have been working fervently to shelve their differences, particularly with holdout Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, and launch votes on Biden’s big bill and a related $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that has stalled.

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas., said the party’s internal debates have been harmful not only for public opinion, but “also harmful in terms of showing that our democracy is working.” He said Wednesday, “We have to show that we can govern.” -Edmund DeMarche and the Associated Press