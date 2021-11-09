Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi, touting accomplishments at climate conference, lists items of social spending bill that has not passed

Pelosi said, 'We're here to report on what we have done'

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Democrats have yet to pass their $1.75 trillion social spending bill, but at the COP26 climate conference on Tuesday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi included some of the bill's key goals when discussing actions that the Biden administration has already taken.

Pelosi was discussing President Biden's commitments to addressing climate change and the role women will play, when she took a moment to point to what she said were the administration's accomplishments thus far.

"We’re here to report on what we have done," Pelosi said, going on to refer to "a nearly trillion dollar investment in Build Back Better and bipartisan infrastructure framework" that "recognizes the interconnectiveness [sic] of climate change and gender justice and enables women and girls to lead a just transition to clean energy economy of the future."

Pelosi went on to talk about the administration's "mission to decarbonize and realign every sector of the economy … to scale the solutions necessary for achieving net zero pollution globally," which is reflected in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress has already passed. She then, however, referred to multiple "bills," indicating that she was also pointing to the social spending bill that has not yet passed.

    A delegate has selfie taken with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at a session inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.  (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

    Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, prepares for a group photo inside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.  (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

The House speaker then detailed several aspects of the social spending bill that Democrats are hoping to put into place.

"It also is an investment in our care economy — child care, family medical leave; it’s about home health care, it’s about universal pre-K, all of the things that liberate women to play a more important role in our economy," she said.

When asked why she listed these agenda items in a discussion of "what we have done," Pelosi's office pointed to the progress House members have made on the bill.

"We’ve passed the rule on the Build Back Better Act so the legislation has been advanced beyond the extensive committee process," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill told Fox News.

The House still needs to hold a vote to pass the bill itself, and nearly every Democrat will be needed to do so as they hold a slim majority in the chamber. Should they accomplish this, the Senate would still have to approve it — something that would take some effort given the resistance from moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

