Virginia middle schoolers asked about specific sex acts and sexual orientation

Students in Virginia as young as 12 will be asked specific questions about their sex and dating lives in a new Fairfax County survey.

"During the past three months, with how many people have you had sexual intercourse?" one of the questions that will be on the 2021 Fairfax County Youth Survey asks, ABC7 reported. Others include: "Have you ever had sexual intercourse?"; "How old were you when you had sexual intercourse for the first time?"; "During your life, with how many people have you had sexual intercourse?"; "Have you ever had oral sex?"

The anonymous survey is a collaboration between the Fairfax County Government and Fairfax County Public Schools. Students in 8th, 10th and 12th grade will have the option of participating in the survey - it is not mandatory.

Other portions include asking students about bullying, their home life, emotions they’ve had in the last year, and how often they use tobacco or drink alcohol. The survey also prompts students about their sexual orientation, whether they are transgender, and their race.

"The Fairfax County Youth Survey is a comprehensive, anonymous and voluntary survey given each year to students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 that examines behaviors, experiences and other factors that influence the health and well-being of Fairfax County's youth. The results provide a snapshot of the county's youth and serve as a barometer of the community's effectiveness in fostering healthy choices in young people," the Fairfax County website says of the youth survey .

A survey for 6th graders will also be offered and asks students about bullying, their emotions in recent months and weeks, how often they have moved since childhood, among other questions.

The county has offered similar surveys in previous years, which have found data on how many students vape, and levels of depression and stress among students.

It is unclear how this year’s data will be used. Fairfax County’s public affairs office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.