Judge allows Jan. 6 committee access to some Trump documents

A federal judge denied a bid by former President Donald Trump to block the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol protests from accessing his documents from his White House records.

In a lawsuit filed last month, Trump argued that the materials sought by the committee were subject to executive privilege. In an emergency motion filed late Monday, the former president asked U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to grant a stay in the case pending an appeal, which Chutkan called "premature" Tuesday.

The documents Trump was seeking to protect include telephone records, visitor logs and other documents that are currently held by the National Archives.

The National Archives and Records Administration is expected to hand over the documents to the committee on Friday, which Trump counsel Jesse Binnall argued in the emergency motion was "before judicial review is complete and before President Trump has had the opportunity to be fully and fairly heard."

Trump's lawsuit also argues that the committee does not have power of investigation.

Binnall said the case "should be decided after thorough but expeditious consideration pursuant to America's judicial review process, both before this Court and on appeal, not by a race against the clock."

He promised to "promptly appeal" if the judge refused to grant a preliminary injunction.

The former president's attempt to assert executive privilege was also rejected by the current White House. White House counsel Dana Remus argued that the documents requested by the committee "shed light on events within the White House on and about January 6 and bear on the Select Committee's need to understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on the operations of the Federal government since the Civil War."