Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Judge allows Jan. 6 committee access to some Trump documents

Trump argued that the materials sought by the committee were subject to executive privilege

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge denied a bid by former President Donald Trump to block the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol protests from accessing his documents from his White House records.

In a lawsuit filed last month, Trump argued that the materials sought by the committee were subject to executive privilege. In an emergency motion filed late Monday, the former president asked U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to grant a stay in the case pending an appeal, which Chutkan called "premature" Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The documents Trump was seeking to protect include telephone records, visitor logs and other documents that are currently held by the National Archives.

The National Archives and Records Administration is expected to hand over the documents to the committee on Friday, which Trump counsel Jesse Binnall argued in the emergency motion was "before judicial review is complete and before President Trump has had the opportunity to be fully and fairly heard."

Trump's lawsuit also argues that the committee does not have power of investigation.

 

  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Binnall said the case "should be decided after thorough but expeditious consideration pursuant to America's judicial review process, both before this Court and on appeal, not by a race against the clock."

He promised to "promptly appeal" if the judge refused to grant a preliminary injunction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Donald Trump.

Former President Donald Trump. ( AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The former president's attempt to assert executive privilege was also rejected by the current White House. White House counsel Dana Remus argued that the documents requested by the committee "shed light on events within the White House on and about January 6 and bear on the Select Committee's need to understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on the operations of the Federal government since the Civil War."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics