Parolee with lengthy criminal history identified in deadly crash that killed Colorado father, 3 children

The father and three young children killed in a tragic Colorado crash involving a stolen car were identified Wednesday by authorities, who revealed the suspect in connection to the carjacked vehicle had a prior criminal history and was on parole at the time of the crash that also claimed his life.

Alvin Corado, 35, his children MaKenlee Corado, 11, and Toretto Corado, 8, and friend Jase Green, 12, all of Colorado Springs, died Monday after a stolen car crashed into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Douglas County, Colorado.

The horrific crash happened just before 4:40 p.m. near milepost 40.5 and involved a stolen Toyota hatchback and the family's Ford sedan, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Aurora Police Department (APD) confirmed to Fox News Digital the Toyota was reported stolen about an hour before the crash after a carjacking at Aurora’s Nine Mile Station.

The carjacking suspect, identified late Saturday by the Douglas County Coroner's Office to Fox News Digital as Walter Huling, 31, of Denver, allegedly pulled a woman from the driver's seat of the Toyota and drove off.

As Huling was driving the stolen Toyota on the highway, he lost control for unknown reasons, over-corrected, rolled into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into the family's car, authorities said.

Huling, Alvin, Makenlee, Toretto and Jase all died at the crash site.

MaKenlee and Toretto's 13-year-old sister, Mia Corado, and Green's 14-year-old brother, who were sitting in the back of the car, were airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD confirmed to Fox News Digital Huling had a criminal history.

Colorado Department of Corrections records show Huling was on parole at the time of the crash, having been arrested in Denver County in 2019 and Arapahoe County in 2015.

Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler told local outlet Denver 7 that Huling had an 11-page criminal history, dating back to when he was a child.

"This guy’s criminal history and the fact that he appears to have been on parole and this happened seems like we are failing the community," Brauchler told the news station. "I think there’s a lot of justifiable anger and questions that should go on after a case like this. I’ve got questions for the state of Colorado, especially a guy that was on parole after he had a parole violation, and those questions have to be stern, and that is, ‘What are we doing? Who are you putting out here on the streets.'"

Though juvenile records are sealed, public records obtained by the outlet show Huling was charged with assault when he was 18 — kicking off what would be more than a dozen arrests within six years.

Prior charges included bribery, burglary, driving under the influence, parole violations and multiple other assaults, records show.

His most recent conviction, in 2019, stemmed from a Denver assault against a man, his wife and a police officer, according to Denver 7. Huling was sentenced to six years in prison.

Following the tragedy, Marissa Corado, Mia's mother, said her daughter suffered a lacerated liver, fractured pelvis, punctured diaphragm, broken arm and finger, esophagus tears, fractured ribs, broken back and lung contusions.

Mia was moved into a wheelchair for the first time Saturday but is still experiencing heart issues and has fluid in her lungs, Marissa wrote in an update on Facebook.

"Not even ten minutes after the [intubation] tube was taken out, Mia asked the question we knew was coming and had prepared for," Marissa wrote earlier in the week. "After asking where her dad was, and me answering with the news of her siblings' and fathers' passing, she responded with ‘I know.’"

Her mother said Mia remembered every moment leading up to the crash, the wreck itself and was awake the entire time.

"[She] even tried to help," Marissa wrote. "We were told by those on the scene that she was awake, but we were not prepared for all of the details and had hoped trauma would have blocked it out of her brain. The very heart-wrenching and terrifying details, we will keep private … The things Mia saw and went through [are] something that no person should ever have to witness, let alone a 13-year-old witnessing of her very own family."

Marissa added that Mia, traumatized herself, told her she was "sorry that I lost my children" and asked how she was going to be OK.

"We all know this is who Mia is, always looking out for others and being brave-faced through every hardship," she wrote. "My hope is that soon she can cry, and process, and grieve, because right now she will not waiver [sic] in emotion, as she feels the need to be strong for others. … She is now aware she is not fit to fly to [her father's funeral] service."

A vigil will be held in Colorado Springs for MaKenlee and Toretto, according to their mother. Their joint funeral service will be held in South Dakota pending Mia's recovery timeline and ability to travel.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the Corado family with funeral and memorial services, Mia’s medical and ICU expenses and Marissa’s lost wages as she cares for Mia.

"Please help me lay my babies to rest and get them back home to South Dakota for their service, and help me care for Mia who has a long road ahead of her," Marissa wrote in a post. "Thank you for your thoughts and prayers in advance."

MaKenlee's school in Colorado Springs, Sabin Middle School, released a statement Tuesday calling the loss "incomprehensible."

"She was a bright, joyful presence in our school community — 'friends with everyone,' as her mom shared," school officials wrote in a statement. "Please keep MaKenlee’s entire family in your thoughts during this difficult time."