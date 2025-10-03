Families claim teen murder suspect was 'plotting' deadly hit-and-run for months before killing two girls

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The families of two girls who died after authorities said a 17-year-old boy killed them in a hit-and-run incident claim the suspect has been "plotting" it for months.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas were killed on Monday while riding an electric bike when an unnamed 17-year-old male allegedly hit them both at around 5:26 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

The two girls, both 17, were pronounced dead after arriving at area hospitals.

The driver of the car, from Garwood, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police said the suspect was driving a 2021 black Jeep Compass at the time of the crash.

In a statement provided to FOX 5, the families claim the suspect had been planning the alleged murders for months.

The families of the two girls said "a coward of a man, who had been plotting this attack against Maria for months, carried out this horrific act, taking not only her life but also Isabella’s."

"He is not insane, he is competent and meditated," they said. "It is now vital that the truth be shared: this was not an e-bike accident, and it was not a hit-and-run. This was murder in the first degree."

During a news conference on Thursday night, Niotis' mother said that her loss has been "a silence that echoes louder than anything."

"I will miss you every single day for the rest of my life," she said.

One neighbor said the suspect was parked outside one of the girl's homes for months and wasn't stopped by school administrators or police.

"He’s been parked outside her house for three months now. He was never stopped," a neighbor said, FOX 5 reported.

"She made complaints and nothing was done," family friend Tammy Carbajal told CBS. "It’s just a tragedy. It’s just a tragedy."

While the suspect hasn't been named, Westfield, New Jersey, Police Chief Christopher Battiloro wrote in a lengthy statement that he's related to the individual accused of mowing down the two girls.

"While social media has made it known that the accused is related to me, he is not my son and not a member of my immediate family. I want to be clear, as loud and as firm as possible, that in NO WAY do my wife, children or I condone, defend or excuse the actions that caused this terrible and tragic loss of life," Battiloro said. "As a result of this tragic incident, I lost a neighbor – a beautiful, charismatic young lady named Isabella Salas, who I have watched grow up since the day I moved to Cranford."