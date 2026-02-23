Minnesota mall shooting leaves 2 juveniles in custody; suspected gunman still at large

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are searching for a suspected gunman following a shooting at Maplewood Mall in Minnesota on Sunday that left one man wounded.

Fox 9 Minneapolis–St. Paul reported that two juveniles were taken into custody and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of third-degree riot.

The local station said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight involving a group of people in the mall’s lower concourse.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. He was transported to Regions Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

CBS News reported that police described the suspected shooter as a male with a small build wearing a black stocking hat, a black jacket, a white shirt and black pants.

The Maplewood Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.

Miranda Klein, who works at Maplewood Mall, told Fox 9 that customers reported a fight in the bathroom shortly before gunfire rang out.

"The customer told me that there was fighting happening in the bathroom from a bunch of high school kids. And that was right when we heard the shot," she said. "Of course, at first everybody was just confused. You can’t really process what happened until after it happens."

Another employee, Cat Vang, said she heard gunshots and saw people running.

"We just heard like some gunshots and then we saw all the kids just like run the other direction," Vang told reporters.

Maplewood Mall said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the shooting was an isolated incident and involved two individuals under the age of 22.

"We want to sincerely thank our local police officers and security team for their immediate response and professionalism," the mall said. "Because of their quick action, the situation was safely contained before anyone else was injured. The safety of our guests, employees, and community remains our highest priority."