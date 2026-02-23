Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

FBI-released Nancy Guthrie doorbell photo captured on separate date: source

In one photo, the suspect is seen outside Guthrie's home without a backpack

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Expert breaks down Nancy Guthrie search, potential scaling back of investigation Video

Expert breaks down Nancy Guthrie search, potential scaling back of investigation

Former NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher discusses the search for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, and the potential reduction of resources in the case on ‘Fox & Friends.’

TUCSON, Ariz. — One of Nancy Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera images released by the FBI was taken on a different date than the others, a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Fox News Digital Monday. 

The new details indicate the masked suspect scouted the home in advance of the 84-year-old Guthrie’s suspected abduction on Feb. 1.

The source declined to specify what day the earlier image was taken, citing the active investigation. 

Authorities have alternately asked for neighbors to check their home security systems for the entire month of January, the night of Jan. 11, and the hours surrounding Guthrie’s disappearance, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Two images of the Nancy Guthrie suspect on her porch.

A source familiar tells Fox News Digital that two photos of the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie doorbell video were taken on different days. (FBI )

The suspected scouting visit was first reported by ABC News, citing unnamed sources. 

The revelation also indicated that whatever data the FBI and Google accessed to recover the missing video included more than just the final event in her camera’s memory. 

Guthrie’s doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m. on the night she was taken, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:12, one of her cameras registered a person but did not record the event.

FORMER FBI AGENT OFFERS NEW THEORY ABOUT NANCY GUTHRIE'S DISAPPEARANCE: 'PERSONAL GRIEVANCE'

A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

This image released by the FBI show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tucson, Arizona, Sunday, February 1, 2026. (Provided by FBI)

Fox News Digital has reached out the PCSD and FBI for comment. 

Experts had questioned whether the masked figure was the same person, partly due to differences in his clothing as well as the more obvious lack of a backpack and holstered gun.

Doorbell camera footage of the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

The FBI released new surveillance footage of the suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie on February 1, 2026. (X/ @FBI DirectorPatel)

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie

Anyone with information that could crack the case is asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

