FBI-released Nancy Guthrie doorbell photo captured on separate date: source

TUCSON, Ariz. — One of Nancy Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera images released by the FBI was taken on a different date than the others, a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Fox News Digital Monday.

The new details indicate the masked suspect scouted the home in advance of the 84-year-old Guthrie’s suspected abduction on Feb. 1.

The source declined to specify what day the earlier image was taken, citing the active investigation.

Authorities have alternately asked for neighbors to check their home security systems for the entire month of January, the night of Jan. 11, and the hours surrounding Guthrie’s disappearance, between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

The suspected scouting visit was first reported by ABC News, citing unnamed sources.

The revelation also indicated that whatever data the FBI and Google accessed to recover the missing video included more than just the final event in her camera’s memory.

Guthrie’s doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m. on the night she was taken, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:12, one of her cameras registered a person but did not record the event.

Fox News Digital has reached out the PCSD and FBI for comment.

Experts had questioned whether the masked figure was the same person, partly due to differences in his clothing as well as the more obvious lack of a backpack and holstered gun.

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie.

Anyone with information that could crack the case is asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.