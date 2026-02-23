Expand / Collapse search
Border wall

Person shoots at Border Patrol agent, who returns fire in New Hampshire: officials

The CBP agent fired back at unidentified gunman in New Hampshire the same day a man was killed outside Mar-a-Lago

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
JD Vance: We're not going to 'give up' on the American border Video

JD Vance: We're not going to 'give up' on the American border

Vice President JD Vance comments on deportations of criminal illegal migrants, Minnesota fraud, the DHS shutdown and the SAVE America Act on 'My View with Lara Trump.'

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says one of its agents returned fire at a person near the U.S.-Canada border in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, early Sunday morning.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott confirmed that the agent struck the individual, who has not been identified. The person was taken to a nearby hospital, and their prognosis is unclear.

"The FBI Boston Field Office will be investigating the incident. CBP is cooperating fully with investigators. For more information, we refer you to the FBI," Scott told WMUR.

The FBI says the shooting took place at roughly 1 a.m. on Sunday and that their preliminary investigation indicates the person opened fire on the agent first.

U.S. - Mexico Border Wall In San Diego

A U.S. border agent returned fire at an individual near the U.S.-Canada border on Sunday. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The FBI's Evidence Response Team arrived at the scene of the shooting shortly after the incident.

The shooting came the same morning that a man was shot and killed after allegedly breaching the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The U.S. Secret Service said that incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect made an "unauthorized entry" through the north gate of the resort as another vehicle was exiting.

The man has been identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin of North Carolina, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed to Fox News.

BESSENT BLAMES LEFT'S POLITICAL 'VENOM' FOR VIOLENCE AFTER DEADLY MAR-A-LAGO INCIDENT

Mar-a-Lago club aerial view showing the main estate buildings, green lawns, and the north gate entrance in Palm Beach.

An aerial view shows the Mar-a-Lago estate and the north gate in Palm Beach, Florida, following reports of a shooting incident, February 22, 2026. (Fox News)

The suspect was observed carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. Agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) confronted him.

"They confronted a white male that was carrying a gas can and a shotgun. He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him – at which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position," Bradshaw told reporters. "At that point in time, the deputy and the two Secret Service agents fired their weapons and neutralized the threat."

Bradshaw said the suspect did not exchange any words with law enforcement officers who instructed the man to "drop the items." 

A shotgun sits next to what appears to be a fuel can

The man who was shot and killed after allegedly breaching the secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was observed carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. (Fox News)

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured, and no Secret Service protectees were present at the location during the time of the incident, officials said. 

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
