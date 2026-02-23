Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Firebug busted with homemade Molotov cocktails after 36-hour blaze-setting streak: police

Jamia Howell allegedly admitted to testing homemade bombs at multiple locations in Texas

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A Texas woman was arrested after police say she was caught testing Molotov cocktails, sparking numerous fires throughout a city outside Dallas.

Authorities with the Commerce Police Department were investigating the source of several fires that had happened across Commerce, Texas, over the course of 36 hours last week, officials said in a statement

Jamia Howell's Texas mugshot.

On Saturday, a night-shift officer spotted a fire at Centennial Park – located approximately 70 miles from Dallas – and observed an unknown woman leaving the area. 

Upon confronting the woman, identified as Jamia Howell, authorities discovered nine homemade bombs – commonly known as Molotov cocktails – inside her backpack, according to the news release.

NEW SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR'S MANSION ARSON ATTACK

Centennial Park in Commerce, Texas.

Officers also discovered a lighter and additional items used to make explosive devices inside Howell’s backpack, police said. 

While in custody, Howell allegedly made comments admitting to "testing" numerous Molotov cocktails at numerous locations within Commerce.

STOLEN AMBULANCE ALLEGEDLY DRIVEN INTO IDAHO DHS OFFICE BUILDING IN ATTEMPTED ARSON ATTACK

Centennial Park in Commerce, Texas

A Molotov cocktail consists of a homemade explosive device typically made using a glass bottle filled with flammable liquid and a cloth wick.

Howell was transported to the local jail and is charged with arson and possession of a prohibited weapon. Authorities added that additional charges are possible as the investigation remains ongoing. 

The Commerce Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
