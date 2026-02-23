Death toll rises after Mexican drug cartel leader killed in US-backed operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. commended Mexican authorities for killing the leader of one of the largest narco-terrorist cartels in the country on Sunday.

The U.S. provided intelligence support for a Mexican operation that resulted in the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," who was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Cervantes was killed in a shootout with Mexican forces inside his home as they attempted to carry out an operation to capture him.

The cartel reacted to its leader's death with violence across Mexico, placing roadblocks and setting vehicles on fire throughout Sunday. Mexican authorities said they had cleared most of the roadblocks by late Sunday.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state and Mexico's second-largest city, was almost completely shut down on Sunday as fearful residents stayed home.

WHO IS EL MENCHO? INSIDE THE RISE OF CJNG’S FALLEN KINGPIN AND THE CARTEL HE BUILT

Passengers arriving to the city's international airport Sunday night were told it was operating with limited personnel because of the burst of violence.

U.S. Amb. Ron Johnson recognized the success of the Mexican armed forces and their sacrifice in a statement late Sunday. He added that "under the leadership of President Trump and President Sheinbaum, bilateral cooperation has reached unprecedented levels."

Cervantes, who was wounded in the operation to capture him Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco, about a two-hour drive southwest of Guadalajara, died while being flown to Mexico City, according to the Defense Department.

CARTELS OUTGUN POLICE: ROCKET LAUNCHERS SEIZED IN EL MENCHO RAID SPOTLIGHT CJNG FIREPOWER

During the operation, troops came under fire and killed four people at the location. Three more people, including Cervantes, were wounded and later died, the statement said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on X that the U.S. government provided intelligence support for the operation.

"‘El Mencho’ was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of the most powerful and fastest growing criminal organizations in Mexico and began operating around 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.