Mexico

Death toll rises after Mexican drug cartel leader killed in US-backed operation

Jalisco New Generation Cartel responded with roadblocks and burning vehicles across Mexico after leader's death

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Mexican resort town under siege after cartel leader killed in military operation Video

Mexican resort town under siege after cartel leader killed in military operation

Chaos erupts in Mexico's Puerto Vallarta and a local airport following a military operation that eliminated Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes, the country's most wanted drug lord. Former El Paso U.S. Marshal Robert Almonte weighs in.

The U.S. commended Mexican authorities for killing the leader of one of the largest narco-terrorist cartels in the country on Sunday.

The U.S. provided intelligence support for a Mexican operation that resulted in the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," who was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Cervantes was killed in a shootout with Mexican forces inside his home as they attempted to carry out an operation to capture him.

The cartel reacted to its leader's death with violence across Mexico, placing roadblocks and setting vehicles on fire throughout Sunday. Mexican authorities said they had cleared most of the roadblocks by late Sunday.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state and Mexico's second-largest city, was almost completely shut down on Sunday as fearful residents stayed home.

WHO IS EL MENCHO? INSIDE THE RISE OF CJNG’S FALLEN KINGPIN AND THE CARTEL HE BUILT

Charred Bus Mexico

A soldier stands guard by a charred vehicle after it was set on fire, in Cointzio, Michoacán state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."  (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

Passengers arriving to the city's international airport Sunday night were told it was operating with limited personnel because of the burst of violence.

U.S. Amb. Ron Johnson recognized the success of the Mexican armed forces and their sacrifice in a statement late Sunday. He added that "under the leadership of President Trump and President Sheinbaum, bilateral cooperation has reached unprecedented levels."

Cervantes, who was wounded in the operation to capture him Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco, about a two-hour drive southwest of Guadalajara, died while being flown to Mexico City, according to the Defense Department.

CARTELS OUTGUN POLICE: ROCKET LAUNCHERS SEIZED IN EL MENCHO RAID SPOTLIGHT CJNG FIREPOWER

smoke plumes

Smoke rises into the sky over Puerto Vallarta during an operation targeting cartel activity on Feb. 22, 2026. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

During the operation, troops came under fire and killed four people at the location. Three more people, including Cervantes, were wounded and later died, the statement said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on X that the U.S. government provided intelligence support for the operation.

"‘El Mencho’ was a top target for the Mexican and United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into our homeland," she wrote.

Americans stranded in Puerto Vallarta describe fires, lockdowns amid cartel unrest Video

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of the most powerful and fastest growing criminal organizations in Mexico and began operating around 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
