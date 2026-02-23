US kills 3 suspected narco-traffickers in Caribbean, Pentagon says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. killed three suspected narco-terrorists in an airstrike on a vessel in the Caribbean on Monday.

"On Feb. 23, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," U.S. Southern Command wrote in a statement.

