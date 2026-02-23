Police release video of suspect in murder of millionaire philanthropist at DC-area assisted living home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video of a suspect in the shooting death of a millionaire philanthropist in an upscale Washington, D.C., suburb has been released as police seek the public’s help in identifying the individual.

Robert Fuller Jr., 87, was found dead inside his apartment at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility with a gunshot wound to the head early on Feb. 14, the Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland has said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police released surveillance video on Friday that shows a person on the property of the senior living facility around the time of the homicide.

Police added that the individual is considered a suspect in the shooting death of Fuller.

The surveillance video shows an individual with long dark hair walking away from the camera in an outdoor area. The individual’s face is not seen due to the angle, though the person appears to have a distinctive gait.

There is currently no clear description of the suspect’s gender or race, according to police. Investigators noted that the person shown in the video could be male or female.

Authorities asked anyone who recognizes the clothing worn by the individual, or who can identify any distinguishing characteristics, including the person’s gait, to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Any information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000, police said.

Fuller was a retired Navy reserve officer and high-powered attorney from Augusta, Maine, where he was known to be a major philanthropist, according to reports.

According to the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce, Fuller donated more than $1.6 million to modernize the athletic complex of Cony High School in Augusta, as the project stalled due to financial challenges faced by the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the athletic field was named for Fuller.

Fuller was also a charitable contributor to the MaineGeneral Medical Center, Kennebec Historical Society, Cony High School, Kennebec Valley YMCA, Old Fort Western, which is a historic landmark in Augusta, as well as a local library, according to the chamber of commerce.

