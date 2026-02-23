Housekeeper expected to play key role in trial of wife accused of husband’s murder in wealthy ski town

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Utah mother accused of killing her husband with fentanyl faced jurors Monday for the first time as prosecutors outlined a case built on an alleged financial motive, toxicology evidence and anticipated testimony from the couple’s former housekeeper.

Kouri Richins, 35, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery in the March 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins, 39. The trial is underway in Summit County, home to the upscale ski communities near Park City.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in Monday morning before opening statements began.

Summit County Deputy Attorney Brad Bloodworth told jurors the evidence will show Eric Richins died from fentanyl toxicity after ingesting a lethal amount of the drug. Authorities have previously said toxicology results revealed more than five times the lethal level of fentanyl in his system.

Prosecutors allege Richins obtained fentanyl pills through the family’s housekeeper days before her husband’s death. According to charging documents obtained by the Associated Press, the housekeeper told investigators she purchased pills from a dealer and provided them to Richins.

The state also laid out what it described as financial pressure leading up to Eric’s death. Court records allege Richins owed millions of dollars related to real estate ventures and had taken out multiple life insurance policies on her husband. Prosecutors say Eric’s estate and inheritance were worth millions at the time of his death.

In opening statements, Bloodworth referenced text messages and phone activity prosecutors say will be introduced at trial, as well as internet searches allegedly conducted after Eric’s death regarding deleting phone data.

Defense attorney Kathryn Nester opened by playing the 911 call Richins made in the early morning hours of March 4, 2022, telling jurors the call captured "a wife becoming a widow."

Nester argued the state cannot prove how fentanyl entered Eric’s body or that her client knowingly administered it. The defense has previously maintained that no fentanyl was found inside the couple’s home and has questioned the credibility of cooperating witnesses.

Nester also told jurors the prosecution must prove every element beyond a reasonable doubt and emphasized that Richins is presumed innocent.

Earlier pretrial filings from the defense alleged misconduct related to witness handling, claims prosecutors have denied.

The prosecution called Eric’s father and sister as early witnesses Monday.

Eric’s father described his son as a devoted parent who was deeply involved in his three boys’ lives. His sister testified about receiving a frantic early-morning call that Eric was not breathing and rushing to the home, where first responders were already on scene.

She also described discussions about funeral arrangements and testified about financial and trust matters that arose after Eric’s death.

Jurors were shown documents related to Eric’s living trust, which named his sister as trustee upon his death.

The trial follows months of legal maneuvering.

Richins’ attorneys previously sought a change of venue, arguing that widespread publicity in Summit County made it difficult to seat an impartial jury. Court filings cited jury questionnaires showing many prospective jurors were already familiar with the case. The judge denied the request, and jury selection proceeded locally.

Richins was arrested in May 2023, about a year after Eric’s death. In the months following his passing, she published a children’s book about grief, which she said was written to help her sons cope with the loss of their father.

Nester, one of Richins’ lead defense attorneys, is also representing Tyler Robinson in a separate and unrelated Utah criminal case involving the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Robinson’s case is proceeding independently of the Richins trial.

The prosecution is expected to continue presenting witnesses this week, including individuals tied to the alleged drug purchases and financial transactions.

If convicted of aggravated murder, Richins faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison under Utah law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.