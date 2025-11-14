‘Protector’ father of nine slain after minor crash spirals into deadly road rage clash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 49-year-old father of nine was killed in an apparent road-rage confrontation in California while his wife and young children were in the car, authorities and family members said.

The victim, identified by relatives as Jason Elola, had just left a birthday celebration for one of his sons when the deadly altercation occurred Saturday evening, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members said Elola, his wife Gabrielle, and their two youngest daughters were on their way home from an 18th birthday celebration for one of his sons when they decided to stop for ice cream at Loard’s Ice Cream in Castro Valley.

"On November 8th, our family experienced an unimaginable loss when our brother, husband, father, and friend Jason Elola passed away," a family member wrote on social media.

"Jason, Gabby and his two youngest girls were on their way back from his son’s 18th birthday party when they decided to stop for ice cream. When they got to Castro Valley there was a road rage incident that resulted in Jason’s death."

Elola’s son, Angel Elola, told KTVU that his father was not a confrontational man and was only trying to protect his family after a minor collision.

Angel said a vehicle allegedly struck the back of his father’s car as they exited the freeway.

"My dad, the protector he is, wanted to make sure his wife, five-month-old baby, and 5-year-old daughter were OK," Angel said. "He got out and wanted to see what the issue was."

Angel said his father was trying to de-escalate the situation when the confrontation turned violent.

"As he got out, it just happened really quick," he said, adding that his father may have suffered a head injury, though the coroner will determine the official cause of death.

Gabrielle Elola, Jason’s wife, said the suspect’s dark-colored SUV had swerved into their lane after they exited the freeway.

"When my husband went to get around him at the stoplight, he kept hitting the back of our car," she said. "We were scared. My husband got out to protect us."

Gabrielle said she didn’t see the actual fight but saw her husband lying on the ground moments later.

"This person didn’t have to take my husband," she said. "He could have driven away. He could have done anything else — but this... You can’t just take somebody away from their family. We’re never going to get him back."

Authorities initially arrested 37-year-old Martin W. Davis Jr. on suspicion of murder after he reportedly left the scene, called the California Highway Patrol’s non-emergency line to report his involvement, and then returned to cooperate with investigators.

However, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on Nov. 13, Davis was released from the Santa Rita Jail pending further investigation.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," the Sheriff’s Office said. "We encourage anyone with information, including cellphone or dashcam footage, to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (510) 667-3622."

Detectives are asking anyone who may have dashcam or cellphone video from the area around Wilbeam and Norbridge avenues, near the Castro Valley BART station, to come forward.

Elola, a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree lot operator, was described by family members as the heart of their large, close-knit household.

His son wrote in a Facebook post:

"For those of you who are not aware, my father Jason Elola was tragically killed this past weekend. My father was the best man, best father, grandfather, friend and husband. He will be missed deeply by his nine kids, four grandkids and wife.

My dad taught us all how to love, be compassionate, and selfless. His legacy will live on forever."

A verified GoFundMe page created by the family calls Elola "the heart of our family — a kind, generous, and loving man who brought laughter and warmth wherever he went."

"Jason was the friend and brother you could always count on, always ready to help anyone in need and put others before himself," the post read. "Jason was everything to everyone, and his absence is deeply felt by all who knew him."

