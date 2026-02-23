Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden friends voice concern over increased fatigue amid cancer battle: report

83-year-old scheduled to travel to South Carolina on Feb. 27 for primary victory anniversary remarks

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Biden cancer diagnosis: Oncologist says stage IV 'not curable', but treatments considerably lengthen life Video

Biden cancer diagnosis: Oncologist says stage IV 'not curable', but treatments considerably lengthen life

Urologic oncologist Dr. Randall Lee details former President Joe Biden's 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis and what type of treatment he will likely receive.

Friends of Joe Biden are said to be concerned about the former president as he battles an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to reports.

While aides told how he is doing well, others have reportedly mentioned increased tiredness as a worry and say it pertains to Biden's medical treatment.

According to The Washington Post, four friends who spoke with Biden in recent months said they had not received any updates about his health.

But they told the outlet that over the past several weeks Biden has, at times, seemed more fatigued, something they attributed to the strain of cancer he is managing and its treatment.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden continues radiation therapy for Stage 4 prostate cancer that has metastasized to bone, with aides saying the 83-year-old former president remains active and engaged. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A fifth person, however, told the outlet that Biden is active and engaged and remains "encouraged and positive about his prognosis given his positive response to treatment."

The aides also maintained that the 83-year-old was doing well and continuing his work, including writing his memoir and preparing for upcoming public appearances.

Biden is scheduled to travel to South Carolina on Feb. 27 to deliver remarks marking the sixth anniversary of his primary victory in the state.

Joe and Jill Biden selfie

Former President Joe Biden shared an image of he and his wife Jill on Monday after it was announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. (X/JoeBiden)

In 2025, Biden’s office announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone — something medical experts consider "incurable."

At the time of the initial announcement, his office said the cancer was given a Gleason score of 9 — on a scale of 6 to 10 — meaning it is among the most aggressive forms and more likely to spread quickly, more likely to the spine.

Biden’s team said on Oct. 11, 2025, that he was undergoing radiation therapy at Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology in Philadelphia. He had already been receiving hormone therapy in pill form.

Joe Biden

Former US president Joe Biden is seen arriving at the Pope's Funeral at the Vatican in Rome, Italy on 26 April, 2025. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On Oct. 20, 2025, Biden rang the ceremonial bell after completing his course of radiation treatment — a moment his daughter, Ashley, described as a small celebration in his fight against the disease.

In September 2025, Biden also underwent surgery to remove several skin cancer lesions from his head. 

Despite his diagnosis, Biden has continued to attend major events.

In April 2025, he attended the funeral of Pope Francis and that November, he attended the funeral of former vice president Dick Cheney. He also appeared at Tatiana Schlossberg’s funeral in January.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Biden’s office for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
