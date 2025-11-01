Teen driver charged with killing three University of Arizona students in Porsche hit-and-run crosswalk crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three University of Arizona students are dead after police said a speeding, impaired 19-year-old driver behind the wheel of a Porsche allegedly hit them in a marked crosswalk near campus and drove off into the night Thursday.

The alleged driver of the Porsche, Louis John Artal, 19, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to the Tucson Police Department.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, Tucson Police Department (TPD) officers, the University of Arizona Police Department (UAPD) and Tucson firefighters responded to North Euclid Avenue and East Second Street for reports of multiple pedestrians hit by a car.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they pronounced Sophia Akimi Troetel, 21, and Josiah Patrick Santos, 22, dead at the scene.

A third pedestrian, later identified as Katya Rosaura Castillo Mendoza, 21, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in critical condition.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday, according to officials.

The University of Arizona confirmed to Fox News Digital all three victims were University of Arizona students.

"The University of Arizona community is deeply saddened by the collision that claimed the lives of three of our students—Sophia Troetel, Josiah Santos and Katya Castillo-Mendoza," school officials wrote in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, loved ones, and all who are grieving these young lives cut tragically short. The university is providing support and resources to students, faculty, and staff affected by this devastating loss."

Witness interviews, along with roadway and physical evidence, indicated a 2019 Porsche Boxter was traveling north on Euclid Avenue approaching East Second Street above the posted 30 mph speed limit, according to police.

At that time, Troetel, Santos and Mendoza were walking east across North Euclid Avenue inside a marked crosswalk at East Second Street.

The Porsche did not stop, struck the pedestrians and fled the scene, officials allege. Artal turned himself into Tucson police Friday morning.

A TPD officer with the agency's Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit evaluated Artal and found he was impaired by alcohol and or drugs at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

"Mr. Artal’s impairment, speeding, and failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk are the major contributing factors of this collision," the department wrote in a statement. "This investigation remains ongoing, and any additional information may be released at a later date as it becomes available."

Artal was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center and later granted a $250,000 cash bond, according to jail records.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by Santos' mother, Mathia, noting her son and Troetel were in a relationship.

"Last night, my beautiful son Josiah and his girlfriend Sophia were taken from us far too soon," Mathia wrote on the site. "They were young, full of life, love, and promise—ready to begin their future together. Josiah sang, he danced, he acted — he lit up every room he entered and brought laughter to everyone who knew him. Sophia matched his warmth with a beautiful soul and a smile that could brighten the darkest day."

"The world feels dimmer without their light," she continued. "Please keep our family, and Sophia’s, in your thoughts and prayers as we try to find our way through this heartbreak."

As of Saturday night, the campaign had raised nearly $24,000.

There have been 26 pedestrian deaths in Tucson this year, surpassing the 25 total pedestrian deaths in the city in 2024.