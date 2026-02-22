Americans stranded in Puerto Vallarta describe city turning into war zone and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Americans stranded in Puerto Vallarta describe city turning into a war zone

2. Suspect identified after fatal shooting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

3. US assets in Middle East positioned for ‘highly kinetic’ war

MAJOR HEADLINES

'BOMB CYCLONE’ — Monster blizzard paralyzes Northeast with extreme snow, soaring power outages. Continue reading …

CAPITAL CLASH — Thomas says Supreme Court misread IEEPA, wrongly blocking Trump’s tariff plan. Continue reading …

SALTY FEELING — Team Canada star, who blew wide-open net chance, makes telling comment about loss. Continue reading …

IT'S ON YOU! — AOC blames Trump and critics for Taiwan fumble during Munich Security Conference. Continue reading …

POWER PLAY — President Trump tells Netflix to fire Susan Rice or 'pay consequences.' Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

STALEMATE STAKES — GOP senator predicts Democrats will cave on shutdown when flights get canceled. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE MONEY — Hunter Biden's former 'sugar brother' lawyer drops major cash on Swalwell's campaign. Continue reading …

FAITHFUL DEFENSE — Florida bill could allow armed volunteers at churches instead of licensed security guards. Continue reading …

BUREAUCRACY BONFIRE — HHS wipes out 36,000 pages of ‘regulatory dark matter’ in child welfare office purge. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BLUE STATE BLUES — Newsom confronted on affordability crisis in California, 'highest cost of living' in US. Continue reading …

PATRIOT BACKLASH — HuffPost torched over piece on Americans feeling distress over supporting US at Olympics. Continue reading …

POLITICAL PUNCHLINES — Bill Maher calls for complete end to State of the Union address tradition. Continue reading …

LEFT-WING RHETORIC — Treasury secretary blasts 'venom' from left after deadly Mar-a-Lago incident. Continue reading …

OPINION

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Ayatollah's arsenal vs. American firepower: Iran's top 4 threats and how we fight back. Continue reading …

SEN. TODD YOUNG – China dominates with 5,500 ships while America has under 100 — but Trump’s fighting back. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

PALACE NIGHTMARE — Former Prince Andrew faces 'lengthy' criminal investigation as royal privilege offers no protection. Continue reading …

MEMORY MAP — Blood test could predict when Alzheimer's symptoms will start years in advance. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on dessert devotion and beachfront buzz. Take the quiz here …

PARADISE PARADOX — World's number-one beach named as country is on alert over 'violent crime' threats. Continue reading …

SKIN IN THE GAME — Content creator tests viral drink praised for key health benefits. See video ...

WATCH

NICOLE PARKER — Trump is in more danger than any other president. See video …

SEN. JIM BANKS — Iran will have hell to pay as US readies carriers. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as Washington heads into the State of the Union divided over a partial government shutdown. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













