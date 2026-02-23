Expand / Collapse search
Sinaloa Cartel leader faces life in prison for massive fentanyl trafficking operation

Fidel Felix-Ochoa allegedly coordinated smuggling of hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl into the U.S.

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
‘El Chapo’s’ son admits to running drug cartel Video

‘El Chapo’s’ son admits to running drug cartel

Fox News multimedia reporter Caroline Elliott has the latest on Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleading guilty to drug trafficking on ‘Fox Report.’

An alleged top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel accused of funneling massive quantities of fentanyl into the U.S. appeared in federal court Monday, facing charges that could put him behind bars for life.

According to the Department of Justice, 53-year-old Fidel Felix-Ochoa was a senior figure in the cartel who oversaw its drug trafficking and money laundering operations.

Prosecutors allege he coordinated the smuggling of hundreds of kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine into the U.S., using couriers who transported the narcotics by vehicle and through the mail.

Last year, the Mexico-based Sinaloa Cartel was designated by the U.S. as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

An alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader accused of funneling massive amounts of fentanyl into the U.S. appeared in federal court and faces a potential life sentence. (Department of Justice)

"The charges target an alleged senior leader of the Sinaloa Cartel who is accused of directing the flow of massive quantities of fentanyl and other deadly narcotics into the United States," U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida said. "While these are allegations that must be proven in court, this case reflects our Office’s unwavering commitment to dismantling transnational criminal organizations and protecting American communities from the devastating consequences of drug trafficking. No cartel leader is beyond the reach of the rule of law."

Prosecutors allege Felix-Ochoa directed co-conspirators to store the narcotics at stash houses before distributing them to dealers and customers across the country, including Florida, Arizona, California, Texas and Massachusetts.

The investigation led to the seizure of roughly 73,000 fentanyl pills, 21 kilograms of pure fentanyl, 243 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, two kilograms of cocaine and 24 firearms.

An alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader accused of funneling massive amounts of fentanyl into the U.S. appeared in federal court and faces a potential life sentence. (Department of Justice)

Felix-Ochoa is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and, if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case unfolds amid an escalating crackdown on the Sinaloa Cartel’s fentanyl network.

Joaquín Guzmán López, 39, one of the so-called Chapitos who took control of a major cartel faction after his father Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán’s 2019 conviction and life sentence, pleaded guilty in December in Chicago to drug trafficking and continuing criminal enterprise charges. Prosecutors said he oversaw the movement of massive drug shipments into the U.S., often through underground tunnels.

El Chapo

Drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Mexico in 2014. (Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Guzmán López was arrested in July 2024 alongside longtime cartel figure Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada after landing on a private jet in Texas.

The plea followed a similar agreement reached months earlier by his brother, Ovidio Guzmán López, on trafficking and money laundering charges.

Prosecutors say the Sinaloa Cartel remains one of the primary drivers of fentanyl flowing into the U.S., fueling record overdose deaths nationwide. The synthetic opioid is far more potent than heroin and has devastated communities across the country.

El Chapo remains in a maximum-security U.S. prison serving life without parole for running a multibillion-dollar trafficking empire. Prosecutors say his sons expanded fentanyl production and distribution after stepping into leadership roles.

