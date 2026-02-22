Expand / Collapse search
California

Thieves steal $180K in Pokémon cards after cutting through wall at Anaheim collectibles store

One trading card was valued at $10,000

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
WATCH: Thieves steal valuable Pokémon cards after cutting through wall at Anaheim collectibles store

Suspects shattered display cases at Do-We Collectibles and escaped with roughly $180,000 worth of trading cards. (Do-We Collectibles)

Thieves stole roughly $180,000 worth of Pokémon cards from an Anaheim collectibles store in an early-morning break-in, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

The local station said that four suspects broke into Do-We Collectibles on Harbor Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Feb. 18 after first smashing the glass door of a neighboring insurance office and cutting through a shared wall to gain entry.

Once inside, the suspects shattered display cases and targeted high-value trading cards, including at least one card valued at $10,000. 

Fox 11 reported that the business has been broken into twice in the past six months.

A whole in the store's wall and scattered merchandise

The thieves gained access to Do-We Collectibles by cutting a whole in the wall of an adjoining business. (Do-We Collectibles)

The Anaheim Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Vincent Bui, who works with the shop, told the outlet that the suspects appeared to have scoped out the location beforehand.

"They had come in during the daytime and scouted the area, knew where the display cases are, knew where to go, knew what our weaknesses are," he said.

Scattered merchandise on the floor

Thieves left Do-We collectibles strewn with merchandise after stealing thousands of dollars worth of Pokémon cards. (Do-We Collectibles)

One of the suspects dropped an unlocked cellphone inside the store, which investigators were able to use as evidence.

ABC 7 reported that the suspects escaped in a dark-colored sedan and were able to grab hundreds of trading cards in less than 10 minutes.

"They took a lot of smaller, single cards, and we have a lot of those so it does add up to a lot ... big amount of merchandise was stolen here," said owner Duy Pham. "All of our display cases were empty."

A whole in the store's wall and damaged Pokémon card

The break-in caused significant damage to Do-We Collectibles and some of its remaining valuable Pokémon cards. (Do-We Collectibles)

Pham told the outlet that his store did have surveillance cameras and other security measures.

"We expected that something was going to happen sooner or later," he said. "In this business, we have a target on our back where ... we cannot sleep well at night because sooner or later, we're going to get a break-in."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
