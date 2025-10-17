Mother says alleged stalker who killed her daughter should be tried as an adult

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: It was a horror that she says her family predicted.

Foulla Niotis says her 17-year-old daughter, Maria, and her best friend, Isabella Salas, were run down and killed by Maria's stalker despite months of complaining to police. Now sources say her speaking out has earned her a death threat, as she calls for the charges against the juvenile suspect to be transferred to criminal court.

"I would want him to be tried as an adult. He knew what he was doing. I really, truly believe he knew what he was doing," she told Fox News.

"I want justice for these two beautiful girls. My girls."

Police say a Jeep, traveling at 70 miles per hour, slammed into the pair as they rode on an e-bike in Cranford, New Jersey, last month. Traffic citations matching the crash identify the driver as 17-year-old Vincent Battiloro, who the Niotis family says had been stalking Maria for three months.

"Nobody said to me if there was anything I could do, restraining orders or anything against him," she says "They just kept saying, 'Oh, he's a juvenile.'"

Authorities are not releasing the name of the Jeep's driver but say an underage teen has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Because of the suspect's age, the case is being handled in the state's juvenile justice system, which by law does not release information publicly about cases.

"I would like to see the truth come out," says the Niotis family lawyer Brent Bramnick. "We have a grieving family, a grieving mother, two innocent children lost. This is the type of unimaginable circumstances that we all fear, both people with children, people without children, everybody in the community and the public has questions. And I think they deserve answers, and also the family deserves answers."

Niotis says there were several swatting incidents to the Cranford, New Jersey police as well as their home before the crash and that Battiloro had parked in front of their house for months. She says during one incident, police arrived and permitted Battiloro to drive home.

"She was so upset. She's like, 'How can they let him go? Mommy? How? They should have arrested him. Mom. Why? Why did they let him go? They know what's going on.' I said, 'I don't know, honey. They said that he's a juvenile.'"

Currently, the law in New Jersey does not permit restraining orders to be placed on minors. A petition on Change.org by two Cranford teenagers has nearly 7,000 signatures asking the state legislature to change the age to obtain one to 15.

"As two teenage residents of Cranford, NJ, we were shocked and saddened by the loss of our peers—and stunned to discover that, in our state, the law does not adequately protect us or our friends from stalkers," it says. "No other brother, sister, parent, or friend should experience the profound loss our community has faced. Proactive changes like these can save lives."

In some instances, prosecutors can have the jurisdiction to transfer juvenile cases to adult criminal court depending on the circumstances. Bramnick says if any case fits such a transfer, the deaths of Maria and Isabella warrant an upgrading of the charges.

"There are a number of incidents that occurred prior to the murder of both of the children, and the question we would ask is, what was done?" says Bramnick.

The family is now asking New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin to investigate.

The Cranford, New Jersey Police Department refers requests for comment to the Union County Prosecutors' office, which is no longer issuing public statements as it investigates the case.

Efforts to obtain comment from the Battiloro family have been unsuccessful.

"She was such a kind-hearted person, and she loved everybody," Niotis says of Maria. "She tried to help everybody she could, and she didn't like people being bullied. She didn't. She stood by people that were hurting. She was just a good-hearted person. She was my sunshine. She would walk into the room, and she would light it up with her smile. And I miss it so much."

Henry Naccari contributed to this report.