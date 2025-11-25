Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Driver of stolen car rolls into oncoming traffic on Colorado highway killing 5, including 3 children

Toyota was reported stolen just one hour before fatal head-on collision in Douglas County

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Five people are dead, including three children, after the driver of a stolen car allegedly crashed into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Douglas County, Colorado Monday afternoon.

The crash — which involved a Toyota hatchback and Ford sedan — happened just before 4:40 p.m. near milepost 40.5, according to a statement from Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The Toyota was traveling south when the driver, a 31 -year-old Denver man, lost control and went off the right shoulder.

It is unclear why the Toyota lost control, according to CSP.

Crews work at the scene of a deadly Colorado highway car crash

Five people are dead after a head-on collision on a Colorado highway. (Colorado State Patrol)

The Toyota over-corrected and rolled into the northbound lane, fatally ejecting the driver and crashing head-on into the Ford, which was carrying a 35-year-old Colorado Springs man and five children.

Authorities said the children were identified as a 13-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy, and 14-year-old boy, all from Colorado Springs.

Photo of the car crash scene in Colorado.

The car allegedly at fault for the crash was reported stolen about an hour before the tragedy. (Colorado State Patrol)

The 35-year-old man, 8-year-old boy and two 12-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, who were sitting in the back of the car, were airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Car wreckage seen on Colorado highway.

Wreckage was seen scattered on the road as crews worked to clear the highway. (Colorado State Patrol)

The Toyota was reported stolen through the Aurora Police Department about an hour before the crash, according to state patrol.

The case is being investigated by the CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit.

