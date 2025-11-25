Driver of stolen car rolls into oncoming traffic on Colorado highway killing 5, including 3 children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five people are dead, including three children, after the driver of a stolen car allegedly crashed into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Douglas County, Colorado Monday afternoon.

The crash — which involved a Toyota hatchback and Ford sedan — happened just before 4:40 p.m. near milepost 40.5, according to a statement from Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The Toyota was traveling south when the driver, a 31 -year-old Denver man, lost control and went off the right shoulder.

It is unclear why the Toyota lost control, according to CSP.

The Toyota over-corrected and rolled into the northbound lane, fatally ejecting the driver and crashing head-on into the Ford, which was carrying a 35-year-old Colorado Springs man and five children.

Authorities said the children were identified as a 13-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy, and 14-year-old boy, all from Colorado Springs.

The 35-year-old man, 8-year-old boy and two 12-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, who were sitting in the back of the car, were airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Toyota was reported stolen through the Aurora Police Department about an hour before the crash, according to state patrol.

The case is being investigated by the CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit.