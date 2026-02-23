Family ski trip ends in tragedy after brother finds sister swept away by Utah avalanche

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-year-old girl from Massachusetts was identified as the victim of an avalanche in Utah during a skiing vacation, according to police.

Madelyn Eitas, 11, of Rochester, Massachusetts, was identified as the victim of the avalanche that happened at Brighton Ski Resort in Brighton, Utah, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19.

According to the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, when authorities arrived on the scene, the girl's family and "over 20 citizens in the area" had begun the initial search and rescue efforts.

Authorities credited the 11-year-old's brother, Cameron Eitas, as "heroically" finding her by using an application to locate her. The Unified Police Department did not specify what application was used to locate the avalanche victim.

Once Madelyn was located, first responders began life-saving measures on her before she was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She died at the hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this incredibly difficult time," they said. "The communities here in Utah, as well as the family's home community in Massachusetts, now have the important responsibility of rallying around the family to provide support, compassion, and comfort in the times ahead."

Madelyn was remembered for her love of soccer, her family and friends. The 11-year-old was a "beloved" member of the 6th. grade travel team with the Marine Soccer team.

"Maddie was a bright and wonderful girl who left a lasting impact on her family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. This devastating news has deeply affected our entire community, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her," the team shared in a social media post.

In a statement, the Rochester, Massachusetts Police Department offered condolences to Madelyn's family and rallied the family's community to rally around the grieving family.

"Madelyn, a young member of our Rochester community, lost her life in an avalanche while on vacation with her family in Utah. There are simply no words that can fully capture the weight of this loss or the heartbreak her family is experiencing. A life so young, full of promise, kindness, and joy, taken far too soon," they said.

Madelyn’s death came a day after another similar snow slide near a Utah ski resort killed a father who was out snowmobiling with his son, who survived. That incident took place around 4 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Snake Creek area west of Midway, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in a press release.

"Investigation determined that an adult male and his juvenile son were snowmobiling in the area when the avalanche occurred. The adult male was caught and buried in the slide," the sheriff's office said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Brighton Ski Resort for comment.