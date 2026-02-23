Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Family ski trip ends in tragedy after brother finds sister swept away by Utah avalanche

Madelyn Eitas of Rochester, Massachusetts was skiing at Brighton Ski Resort when the avalanche struck Thursday afternoon

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Girl, 11, identified as victim of avalanche at Utah resort Video

Girl, 11, identified as victim of avalanche at Utah resort

According to the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, 11-year-old Madelyn Eitas was identified as a victim of an avalanche during a ski trip with her family. (@wbbkmz via Storyful)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-year-old girl from Massachusetts was identified as the victim of an avalanche in Utah during a skiing vacation, according to police.

Madelyn Eitas, 11, of Rochester, Massachusetts, was identified as the victim of the avalanche that happened at Brighton Ski Resort in Brighton, Utah, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19.

According to the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, when authorities arrived on the scene, the girl's family and "over 20 citizens in the area" had begun the initial search and rescue efforts.

Authorities credited the 11-year-old's brother, Cameron Eitas, as "heroically" finding her by using an application to locate her. The Unified Police Department did not specify what application was used to locate the avalanche victim.

Madelyn Eitas in her soccer uniform.

Madelyn Eitas, 11, from Rochester, Massachusetts, was remembered as a beloved soccer player after dying in an avalanche at Brighton Ski Resort in Utah during a family vacation. (Becky Eitas/Facebook)

Once Madelyn was located, first responders began life-saving measures on her before she was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She died at the hospital. 

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family during this incredibly difficult time," they said. "The communities here in Utah, as well as the family's home community in Massachusetts, now have the important responsibility of rallying around the family to provide support, compassion, and comfort in the times ahead."

Madelyn Eitas posing in front a rainbow.

The child, identified as Madelyn Eitas from Rochester, Mass., was backcountry skiing with her family near the Brighton Ski Resort on Thursday when she was buried in the slide. (Becky Eitas/Facebook)

Madelyn was remembered for her love of soccer, her family and friends. The 11-year-old was a "beloved" member of the 6th. grade travel team with the Marine Soccer team.

"Maddie was a bright and wonderful girl who left a lasting impact on her family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. This devastating news has deeply affected our entire community, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her," the team shared in a social media post.

In a statement, the Rochester, Massachusetts Police Department offered condolences to Madelyn's family and rallied the family's community to rally around the grieving family.

"Madelyn, a young member of our Rochester community, lost her life in an avalanche while on vacation with her family in Utah. There are simply no words that can fully capture the weight of this loss or the heartbreak her family is experiencing. A life so young, full of promise, kindness, and joy, taken far too soon," they said.

Madelyn’s death came a day after another similar snow slide near a Utah ski resort killed a father who was out snowmobiling with his son, who survived. That incident took place around 4 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the Snake Creek area west of Midway, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in a press release.

"Investigation determined that an adult male and his juvenile son were snowmobiling in the area when the avalanche occurred. The adult male was caught and buried in the slide," the sheriff's office said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Brighton Ski Resort for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue