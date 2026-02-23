Career criminal Oscar Fowler back in custody on state charges after Biden freed him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oscar Freemond Fowler III, a repeat offender whose federal sentence was commuted in the final days of the Biden administration, has been taken back into custody to face state charges, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday.

"Moments ago, we took Oscar Fowler, a dangerous career criminal who was commuted by Biden’s autopen, into custody to face state charges," Uthmeier wrote in a post on X.

He thanked the St. Petersburg Police Department and ATF Tampa for assisting in the arrest, adding that "Florida is safer because of our local and federal law enforcement partners."

Fowler had been serving a 12-year, 6-month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2024 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Federal prosecutors had pushed for at least 150 months behind bars, citing Fowler's lengthy criminal history and arguing he posed an ongoing threat to the public.

Despite that record, Fowler was included in a Jan. 17, 2025 executive grant of clemency commuting the sentences of more than 2,500 inmates under President Joe Biden.

A commutation reduces a sentence but does not erase the conviction. Fowler was released from federal custody as a result.

BIDEN-CLEMENCY CON TIED TO DOWNTOWN SHOOTING MONTHS AFTER EARLY RELEASE – NOW FACES FEDERAL CHARGE

The clemency warrant, issued in Washington and bearing Biden’s signature, was one of several documents critics say were executed using an autopen.

Fowler’s release drew scrutiny, particularly from the Oversight Project, a conservative investigative group.

The group warned Florida officials about Fowler’s release and argued his criminal history contradicted claims that the clemency initiative focused on nonviolent offenders.

FELON FREED BY BIDEN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING, RAISING FEARS OF MORE ‘SECOND CHANCES’ GONE WRONG

"He is a dangerous criminal who’s supposed to be in jail for a very long time," Oversight Project President Mike Howell told Fox News Digital at the time.

"This is the exact person that should be in federal custody," he said.

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, court records show Fowler’s criminal history spans more than a decade.

The most serious allegations involve the 2013 shooting death of Naykee Bostic in St. Petersburg, which happened shortly after Fowler was released from a prior federal sentence.

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON VOIDING BIDEN AUTOPEN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PARDONS AND COMMUTATIONS

Bostic was found with 25 gunshot wounds. Fowler was charged but acquitted in 2017 after two prior mistrials.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A 2024 federal sentencing memorandum cited by critics also stated that Fowler made a video-recorded admission to the killing and expressed willingness to use violence again.

These were assertions prosecutors referenced when seeking a long sentence in his most recent case.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Florida attorney general's office for comment.