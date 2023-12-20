Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

CROSS-BORDER BATTLE – Mexican president mulls legal fight over Texas immigration law. Continue reading …

CALIFORNIA DREAMING – Dem lieutenant gov wants state to look into 'every legal option' to ban Trump from 2024 ballot. Continue reading …

FAITH IN FOCUS – Four faith leaders reflect on what Advent and the coming of Christ means to them. Continue reading …

UNDER SIEGE – Texan says locals increasingly supporting Trump as border crisis hits new peak. Continue reading …

'STOLEN VALOR' – Vets shame Dem House candidate for wearing Army uniform despite never serving. Continue reading …









POLITICS

'DETER AND COUNTER' – GOP and Dem senators urge Biden to crack down on Iranian proxies attacking US troops. Continue reading …

FOX BUSINESS POLL – Trump over 50% support for first time in Iowa. Continue reading …

DOUBLE TROUBLE – Congress expands investigation into Harvard to include plagiarism accusations Continue reading …

CRIES FOR CEASE-FIRE – Another California city passes a proclamation supporting an end to the fighting in Gaza. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

SPIKING THE FOOTBALL – Liberal journalists, political figures hail Colorado decision to remove Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot. Continue reading …

PACKING THEIR BAGS - Gen Z is moving more than older generations — and ditching states like California. Continue reading …

EXTRA LESSONS – Teachers turning to OnlyFans to supplement low income. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CONUNDRUM – Harvard's plagiarism 'dilemma' shows how DEI demands 'lower standards,' columnist says. Continue reading …





OPINION

REP. ELI CRANE & DR. KEVIN ROBERTS – House can lead the way to stopping Biden's open-borders insanity. Continue reading …

JACK BREWER – Poor kids in America have doubled and this may be the only solution. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS – Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel reveals favorite assignments — and why the Washington Monument means so much to him. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden's blatant attack on democracy will destroy his credibility. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Democrats are setting Trump up for the greatest comeback in political history. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Guest host Kellyanne Conway talks with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about Colorado Supreme Court's ruling. See video …

GREG GUTFELD – Colorado Supreme Court's 'unprecedented' Trump ruling opened Pandora's Box. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WOKE WOES – Superintendent announces plan to ban DEI in Sooner State's public schools. Continue reading …

SPUN OUT – ‘Wheel of Fortune’s’ strangest moments in 2023. Continue reading …

HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS – Christmas card sent during WWII remains modern tribute to husband and father's love for family. Continue reading …

CENTER STAGE – The most thrilling games of the 2023 sports calendar. Continue reading …

WORKED UP – Watch as this fired-up Pomeranian runs in serious circles when the mail is delivered to his home. The dog's owner calls him "a tornado of fluff." See video …

WATCH

BRIAN CLAYPOOL – Being disrespectful to a police officer is not a crime. See video …

MIKE POMPEO – President Biden has a fundamentally different view of the Middle East. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"How to save democracy. That's the focus of tonight's ‘Angle.’ The most dangerous people in the United States tonight, they're not Donald Trump supporters. The most dangerous people in the United States tonight are those who are suggesting that somehow a court can just vaporize the candidacy of the leading presidential contender and not do long-term damage to the country and its institutions."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.