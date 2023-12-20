JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are setting Trump up for the greatest comeback in political history

Fox News host Jesse Watters says former President Trump is becoming "more powerful in the eyes of the voters" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

COLORADO SUPREME COURT DISQUALIFIES TRUMP FROM 2024 BALLOT

JESSE WATTERS: You can't save democracy by denying Americans the right to vote. You can't find somebody guilty of a crime that they haven't been charged with. In a 4-3 ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court said Trump engaged in an insurrection and, under the 14th Amendment, insurrectionists are constitutionally prohibited from holding office. Northern interests wrote this into the Constitution, so Southern Confederates, who took up arms against the Union and fought in the Civil War, couldn't hold federal office. Donald Trump telling people to march peacefully and patriotically and then telling them to go home isn't an insurrection. Unelected state judges without a trial, a hearing, or any due process, convicted a former president of a federal crime 2,000 miles outside of their jurisdiction and disenfranchised 6 million Americans in Colorado.

Every time Trump's arrested, he becomes more powerful in the eyes of the voters. What's going to happen when they take him off the ballot? They're turning Trump into the greatest political underdog America has ever witnessed. They're setting up the greatest comeback story in American political history. They say they're protecting us from danger, but Trump's not a danger to us. He's a danger to them. And Americans are starting to ask themselves why? It feels like the left wants violence because that's where this is going. We're being baited so their actions are justified. That's how it feels. The more the left overplays their hand, the scarier this gets.