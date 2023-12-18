The number of poor kids in America has doubled and this may be the only solution

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Jack Brewer, is a former NFL safety and 3x team captain who played for the Vikings, Giants, Eagles and Cardinals. Brewer is Chairman of AFPI’s Center for Opportunity Now. A devoted philanthropist who served four years as an Ambassador for Peace and Sport for the U.S. Federation for Peace and Development at the United Nations. Jack is a former Investment Banker and current Professor at the Fordham Gabelli School of Business where he is the Program Director for the Athletes and Artist Executive MBA program. Brewer is an ordained minister who works in prisons across America. Follow him on Twitter @JackBrewerBSI.
